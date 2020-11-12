Woodland Road Betterment Project Entering Winter Shutdown

Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a betterment project on Route 1004 (Woodland Road) is scheduled to shut down for the winter on Friday, November 13.

As work on this project wraps up for the 2020 construction season, all lane closures will be lifted, and traffic will resume normal flow.

Work on the westbound lane heading toward downtown Clearfield will resume in March of 2021. At that time, the long-term closure of the westbound lane heading toward downtown Clearfield will resume and remain in effect 24-hours a day until work on that lane is complete. The open lane will again move in a counterflow/opposite direction toward downtown Clearfield, and traffic heading toward the Clearfield Mall will NOT be permitted to travel through the work zone for the duration of the project. PennDOT will issue an update on this job before construction activity resumes in March.

Overall work consists of waterline replacement, drainage improvements, sidewalk installation and full-depth reconstruction of the roadway between the intersection of Route 322 in Lawrence Township and the intersection of Market Street in Clearfield Borough. HRI, Inc. of State College is the contractor on this $2.9 million project.

Work on this project has been done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan. That plan includes protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.

