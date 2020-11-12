Shannon's fall online fine art auction, November 19th, features 242 lots of paintings, drawings, prints and sculptures

Conté crayon on paper by Rudolf Bonnet (Dutch, 1895-1978), titled Waterdraagsters, painted in Bali in 1950, signed, 23 inches by 17 ½ inches (sight) (est. $35,000-$50,000).

Oil on canvas painting by Eliseo Meifren y Roig (Spanish, 1857-1940), titled Garden of the Artist on Majorca, signed, 24 inches by 29 inches (est. $15,000-$25,000).

Oil on Masonite painting by Eric Sloane (American, 1905-1985), titled New England Red, circa 1978, signed, 36 inches by 28 inches (est. $10,000-$15,000).