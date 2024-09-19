Painting by Jean Jacques Henner (French, 1829-1905) sells for $27,225 in auctions held Sept. 12-13 by Ahlers & Ogletree

Pair of French mid-20th century bronze chinoiserie porcelain blanc de chine elephant table lamps boasting a beaded palanquin shade, gilt bronze howdah and a pink marble base ($7,260). Oil on canvas figural rendering by French artist Jean Jacques Henner (1829-1905), titled The Distraught Woman (or Weeping Magdalene), 13 ¾ inches by 10 ¾ inches (canvas) ($27,225). Set of ten early 20th century English Chippendale style mahogany dining chairs, each one outfitted with a leather saddle seat and nailhead trim ($6,050). French late 19th century mythological scene tapestry depicting two gentlemen in uniform – possibly Aristotle and Alexander the Great – greeting maidens in a landscape while Cupid looks on ($5,748). Pair of 19th century French patinated and gilt bronze marine motif table garnitures, modeled as Poseidon and Amphitrite riding dolphins, each holding aloft a nautilus shell driven by Cupid ($5,445).

The Henner painting was the top lot at the September 13 Fine Estates Auction. September 12 had 389 curated lots from the estate of Gregory Crawford of Atlanta.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- An oil on canvas figural rendering by French artist Jean Jacques Henner (1829-1905) sold for $27,225 and a pair of French mid-20th century bronze chinoiserie elephant table lamps lit up the room for $7,260 in back-to-back auctions held September 12th and 13th by Ahlers & Ogletree, online and live in the Atlanta gallery located at 1788 Ellsworth Industrial Boulevard NW.The Henner painting was the top lot at the September 13th Fine Estates Auction, one that featured an assortment of unique antiques, including fine silver and crystal, period furniture, hand-woven tapestries and carpets, and a collection of fine and decorative arts from the collection of Diana McCluskey.The Henner painting – titled The Distraught Woman (or Weeping Magdalene) was a haunting mid-19th century depiction of a kneeling redhead, her head buried in her hands in a pose of obvious sadness or distress. The work measured 13 ¾ inches by 10 ¾ inches (canvas, minus frame) and was artist signed. It easily blew through the $2,000-$4,000 pre-sale estimate and had a Christie’s paper label on verso.The pair of French mid-20th century bronze chinoiserie elephant table lamps were the top achiever in the sale the day prior, on September 12th, which presented 389 lots from the estate of Gregory Crawford of Atlanta. The curated collection featured exquisite 19th century furniture, elegant silver pieces and stunning Chinese Export items. The auction was dedicated entirely to the Crawford estate.The pair of French chinoiserie porcelain blanc de chine elephant table lamps boasted a beaded palanquin shade, gilt bronze howdah and a pink marble base. Each lamp stood 19 inches in height.Following are additional highlights from the auctions, which attracted around 35-40 people to the gallery in-person each day. Internet bidding was provided by LiveAuctioneers.com, Invaluable.com and Ahlers & Ogletree’s own platform, bid.AandOauctions.com. There were 44 phone bidders and 149 absentee bids recorded. The two auctions combined grossed a total of $803,259 across the two auction sessions.A set of ten early 20th century English Chippendale style mahogany dining chairs, each one outfitted with a leather saddle seat and nailhead trim, bested the $3,000 high estimate by finishing at $6,050.A French late 19th century mythological scene tapestry depicting two gentlemen in uniform – possibly Aristotle and Alexander the Great – greeting two maidens in a landscape while Cupid looks on, contained within a scrolling acanthus border with anthemion corners, sold within estimate for $5,748. The tapestry, apparently unmarked, was impressive in size, at 104 inches tall by 116 inches wide.A pair of 19th century French patinated and gilt bronze marine motif table garnitures, modeled as Poseidon and Amphitrite riding dolphins, each holding aloft a nautilus shell driven by Cupid, went Past its $4,000 high estimate to fetch $5,445. The unmarked garnitures were each 13 ¾ inches in height.A British, 19th century Regency rectangular form shell veneered tea caddy having a downswept lid with silver mount, three-quarter column pilasters, a lined interior, and rising on bone ball feet, unmarked, 6 inches by 6 ½ inches, more than doubled the $2,400 high estimate by hitting $4,840.An early 20th century oil on canvas depiction of Pan with Wood Nymphs by Louis Frederick Berneker (American, 1876-1937), signed lower left and measuring 40 inches by 40 inches (canvas, less frame), topped out at $4,538.A pair of 20th century European (or possibly American) Classical style figural compagna form terracotta colored reinforced ceramic garden urns on cast stone (or concrete) paneled pedestals, overall 51 inches tall and 18 ¾ inches square, the urn 28 ½ inches in height, gaveled for $4,538.A pair of Chinese Export porcelain nodding head lady candle holders – mirror image standing figures in ochre and cobalt-colored robes with gilt accents, holding vases, and raised on square foliate decorated plinths – unmarked, surpassed the $3,000 high estimate and garnered $4,235.A set of four Victorian weighted sterling silver candlesticks in the Adams Neoclassical taste and showing the marks of Hawksworth, Eyre & Co. Ltd. (English, 1821-1933) with James Kebberling Bembridge (English, circa 1833-1892) as managing director, each having an urn form sconce, tapering stem decorate with bucrania and laurels, and rising on a downswept base, rose to $3,932.An acrylic on paper painting by Herbert Lee Creecy (Ga., 1939-2003), titled Firenze (1973), signed, titled, and dated to verso, 9 ¼ inches by 13 ½ inches (paper, less frame) changed hands for $3,328.An oil on canvas painting by William Smith Robinson (American, 1861-1945), titled Arkville Summer, NY (1905), signed 'WM. S. Robinson' lower left and titled and dated to verso, the board 9 inches by 12 inches and the frame 12 ½ inches by 15 ¼ inches, changed hands for $2,299.Ahlers & Ogletree has three major auctions lined up for the remainder of 2024. Ahlers & Ogletree has three major auctions lined up for the remainder of 2024. They are as follows:• October 9th and 10th – Autumn Fine Estates & Collections• November 13th and 14th – November Fine Estates & Collections• December 5th – Winter Jewelry, Watches & Luxury Accessories

