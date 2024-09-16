Holabird will hold a 2-day Collectors Corner timed auction, online-only, Sept. 21-22. Starting bids are just $10 per lot

1874-CC (Carson City) U.S. $20 Liberty Head gold coin, one of just 115,085 minted, 90 percent gold and 10 percent copper (est. $5,000-$10,000). This Scott Confederate #3 2-cent green on drop postal letter cover has a Mar. 30 cancel and comes with a COA from the Confederate Stamp Alliance (est. $2,000-$4,000). Original oil painting by Navajo artist Elriggs Allen (Arizona, b. 1977), titled Saved Seeds, 41 ½ inches by 53 inches, inscribed on verso in the Navajo tradition the Yei-be-ches (est. $900-$3,000). Exchange note from Alsop & Co., one of the earliest San Francisco banks, dated June 4, 1856, issued to Duncan, Sherman & Co., with a nice vignette of three sailing ships (est. $700-$2,000). Collection of six Oklahoma lard tins with lids dating from around 1910-1930, all showing some rust but as a group a surefire conversation starter that displays well (est. $400-$1,000).

The event will feature a 1874-CC (Carson City) U.S. $20 Liberty Head gold coin and a Civil War Scott Confederate #3 2-cent green on drop postal letter cover.

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- A rare 1874-CC (Carson City) U.S. $20 Liberty Head gold coin and a Civil War Scott Confederate #3 2-cent green on drop postal letter cover , both in Fine/Very Fine condition, are expected star lots in a two-day Collectors Corner timed auction planned for September 21st and 22nd by Holabird Western Americana Collections, starting at 8 am Pacific time both days.Holabird Western Americana Collections has capitalized on the recent success of their timed online auctions – in which rare but lesser expensive items in a multitude of collecting categories come up for bid with a starting price of just ten dollars on every lot in the catalog. Online bidding will be facilitated by iCollector.com (Holabird’s preferred platform) and LiveAuctioneers.com.The 1874-CC U.S. $20 Liberty Head gold coin is the superstar lot of Day 1, with a pre-sale estimate of $5,000-$10,000. The coin is one of just 115,085 minted, and is 90 percent gold and 10 percent copper. The Scott Confederate #3 2-cent green on drop postal letter cover has a Mar. 30 cancel and comes with a COA from the Confederate Stamp Alliance (est. $2,000-$4,000).Day 1, on Saturday, September 21st, will feature art (etchings, lithographs, prints, silkscreens, serigraphs, paintings and drawings); American Indian wall art; 3D art (sculpture, beadwork, jewelry, carvings and effigies); basketry, pottery and artifacts; dealer supplies; jewelry; exonumia (pins and buttons); police badges and buttons; firefighting memorabilia; and badges.Also up for bid on Day 1 will be fraternal organizations; World’s Fair / Expositions; medals and so-called dollars; gaming (casino tokens and poker chips); numismatic replicas; bullion; coins and currency; mining (by location); photography; political; Black Americana; Civil War; World Wars; military; crime and punishment; hunting and fishing; sports; children’s items and more.A group of five 2006 $5 U.S. solid gold American Eagle coins, each one 1/10 ounce of gold and all five housed in a hard plastic case labeled “United States Gold Vault”, should bring $1,200-$2,500. Also, five rolls (100 coins total) of Walking Liberty half-dollars, graded good to very fine, will be sold together as one lot (est. $1,200-$1,500); and a group of five very pretty Swiss 20 Franc gold bullion coins dated 1927, 1930, 1935 (two) and 1947, should make $2,000-$3,000.A rare exchange note from Alsop & Co., one of the earliest San Francisco banks, dated June 4, 1856, issued to Duncan, Sherman & Co., with a nice vignette of three sailing ships, is expected to garner $700-$2,000; while two early Arizona scrip notes for Stafford Hudson & Co. Bankers from the 1800s, one for $10 and one for $20, in mint condition, should command $400-$800.An original oil painting by the Navajo artist Elriggs Allen (Arizona, b. 1977), titled Saved Seeds, 41 ½ inches by 53 inches, inscribed on verso in the Navajo tradition the Yei-be-ches, carries an estimate of $900-$3,000. Also, two framed 1946 watercolor paintings of the Sierra Madre, each one measuring 18 ½ inches by 13 inches, minus frames, will be sold as one lot (est. $450-$800).An original World War II bonds poster (“Doing All You Can, Brother? / Buy War Bonds”), with a graphic of a head-bandaged soldier, in nice condition, 40 inches by 28 inches should realize $400-$800; while a group of four Arizona mining stereoviews from three different companies, dating to the late 19th/early 20th century, one of them very rare, has an estimate of $400-$700.Day 2, on Sunday, September 22nd, will offer soda, bottles, drug store, stoneware, spirits and alcohol ephemera; saloon; tobacciana; advertising collectibles; trading cards; tins, food labels; souvenir plates; souvenir spoons and flatware; 3D collectibles; autographs; entertainment, Hollywood, theatre, music, land documents, maps, travel, tourism, petroliana, oil and more.Also up for bid on Day 2 will be transportation (auto, air, sea and rail); stocks and bonds; transportation railroad; industrial petroliana; land development and mining; agricultural; telegraph and utilities. In all, Day 1 will have 748 lots while Day 2 will contain 775 lots.A yellow stagecoach placard for Redrock Salmon & Gibbonsville, advertising 4- and 6-horse coaches running from Redrock, Montana to Salmon City, Idaho, should fetch $400-$1,000. Also, a Blatz Beer cast-iron baseball players promotional statue from the 1950s, to include a bottle-shaped catcher, a can-shaped runner and a mustachioed umpire, has an estimate of $400-$600.Two limited lithographic sepia tone edition 1882 Colorado Springs, Manitou and Pike’s Peak birds-eye view maps by Joseph John Stoner, possibly reproductions, 20 ½ inches by 30 inches, should finish at $400-$600; while two circa 1901 blueprint maps on backing of Carter’s Reservoir & Supply Ditch in Montana, 32 inches by 46 inches, is expected to hit $400-$800.A large (27 inch by 15 inch) blue flour bin put out by Junge Baking Company (Joplin, Mo.), with the company logo stenciled and a wheat stalk design in gold, meant to hold 50 pounds of flour, should achieve $450-$900. Also, two coffee bins, one from a grocer in Missouri and the other a grocer in Kansas, both 17 inches tall and a little beat up, will be sold as one lot (est. $400-$800).A collection of six Oklahoma lard tins with lids dating from around 1910-1930, all of them showing some rust but as a group a surefire conversation starter that displays well, should make $400-$1,000. Also, a group of four different unmarked stoneware pots – two of them brown, one beige and one sand-colored – all of them showing dings and chips, is estimated at $400-$600.A collection of 36 Spokane mining stocks – a usual issuing venue for Coeur d’Alene mines, to include Big Dick Mines, United Gold, IXL Gold and New Victor Empire, has an estimate of $400-$800. Also, a group of eight Colorado mining stocks with the autographs of notable individuals of the time – mainly mine owners and banking officials – should sell for $360-$600.This is a timed auction, so there will be no live auctioneer or audio/video feed. Folks can bid now, up to the day each session closes. On all three auction days, they will be able to log in to a virtual console and bid live, per normal. Each lot will open with an automatic timer that’s reset with each live bid. Once the bidding stops and the timer runs out, then the next lot is presented.Internet bidding will be provided exclusively by iCollector.com. Telephone and absentee bids will also be accepted. Color catalogs are available by calling 1-844-492-2766, or 775-851-1859.Anyone owning a collection that might fit into a Holabird Western Americana Collections auction is encouraged to get in touch. The firm travels throughout the U.S., to see and pick up collections. The company has agents all over America and will travel to inspect most collections.Holabird Western Americana Collections, LLC is always seeking new and major collections to bring to market. It prides itself as being a major source for selling Americana at the best prices obtainable, having sold more than any other similar company in the past decade alone. The firm will have its entire sales database online soon, at no cost – nearly 200,000 lots sold since 2014.To consign a single piece or a collection, you may call Fred Holabird at 775-851-1859 or 844-492-2766; or, you can send an e-mail to fredholabird@gmail.com. To learn more about Holabird Western Americana Collections, and the two-day, online-only timed auction planned for Sept. 21st and 22nd, beginning at 8 am Pacific time each day, please visit www.holabirdamericana.com # # # #

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.