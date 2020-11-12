Capital Securities Launches Absolute Prime Solutions
EINPresswire.com/ -- Capital Securities, a leading liquidity and technology solutions provider to the forex markets, has recently announced the launch of its Absolute Prime liquidity solutions, a zero-spread Forex offering system that is set to disrupt the FX industry. This is the first of its Absolute Prime series of solutions that will be available to institutions worldwide and is aligned with its development strategy to position itself as the leading global provider of liquidity and technology solutions.
Demand in the Forex market has surged since the Covid-19 pandemic and numerous brokerages have reported significant spikes in trading volume in recent months as more people seek alternative revenue channels in the midst of a crisis. This has boded well for the Forex industry in general, a fact that is certainly not lost on Capital Securities. The New Zealand-based firm recently teased a series of exciting developments aimed at capitalizing on the unprecedented interest in Forex.
The view is affirmed by Capital Securities Chief Executive Officer, Bruce Darwin. “We want to create the definitive solutions bundle that will revolutionize the half-century-old industry. Interest in the market is at an all time high and we are extremely motivated to develop innovative solutions that benefit everyone, from traders and brokerages to the goods industry. The ultimate goal is to completely redefine how Forex trading is conducted at present.”
The company has already committed significant funds into the research and development of innovative technologies and is beginning to reap the benefits of its hefty investments. According to Darwin, its solutions are currently adopted by hundreds of institutions worldwide and is “rapidly multiplying at an astonishing rate”.
While the majority of the global economy still appear to be at an enforced standstill, Capital Securities has capitalized on an incredible opportunity to rework and rebrand its core offerings to consolidate its prime position in the Forex markets. The aptly named Absolute Prime series is touted by the company as an industry ‘game-changer’ that will completely rewrite the rules of the game.
While such brazen claims are yet to be substantiated, the future appears to be rosy for the Forex industry and for Capital Securities ahead.
About Capital Securities
Capital Securities was founded in 1999 with the vision of enabling the world’s FX networks digitally via a one-stop liquidity provision and leading technology solutions platform. With over 20 years of experience in the currency markets, Capital Securities have since developed into a leading global execution, clearing and liquidity provider, offering deep liquidity via direct access to top-tier banks, seamless trade execution with innovative technology for our clients around the world.
Jon Ashem
Capital Securities
