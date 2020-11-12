UPDATE* / New Haven Barracks / VCOR / Agg. Assault / Simple Assault / FIPO / Criminal Threatening

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE - UPDATE

CASE#: 20B502896

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. S. Ovchinnikoff

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 11/08/2020, 0128 Hours & 0236 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lower Notch Rd. in the Town of Bristol

ACCUSED/VICTIM #1: Kaleb Gorton

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Jody Bartlett

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT

VIOLATIONS:

-Aggravated Assault

-Simple Assault

-False Reports to Law Enforcement Officers

ACCUSED: Kyle Bartlett

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT

VIOLATION: Criminal Threatening

VICTIM #2: Cori Pike

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT

VICTIM #3: Juvenile 1

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

** UPDATE : 11/12/2020, 0130 Hours **

On 11/08/2020 at approximately 0128 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to the report of an assault in the Town of Bristol.

Troopers discovered Kyle Bartlett (21) of Bristol, VT criminally threatened Juvenile 1 and placed the juvenile in fear of serious bodily injury.

Further investigation revealed Jody Bartlett (51) of Bristol, VT assaulted Kaleb Gorton (27) of Bristol, VT outside a residence in the Town of Bristol. J. Bartlett was armed with a deadly weapon and during the encounter he pointed it at Cori Pike (20) of Bristol, VT and placed her in fear of death or serious bodily injury. While interviewing J. Bartlett, he lied to Troopers in an attempt to implicate another and deflect the investigation.

Throughout the course of the investigation, Troopers discovered Gorton had violated court ordered Conditions of Release.

Gorton met with Troopers at the New Haven Barracks and was later released with citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division.

K. Bartlett was issued a citation and later released to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division.

J. Bartlett was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the Bristol Police Department for processing. J. Bartlett was later released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division.

Troopers were assisted on scene by members of the Bristol Police Department.

** Initial News Release **

On 11/08/2020 at approximately 0236 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to the report of an assault in the Town of Bristol.

Throughout the course of the investigation, Troopers discovered Kaleb Gorton (27) of Bristol, VT had violated court ordered Conditions of Release.

The reported assault is still under active investigation.

Gorton met with Troopers at the New Haven Barracks and was later released with citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/12/2020, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.