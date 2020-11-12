NightBuds, the world’s smallest in-ear sleep earbuds smashes funding goal on Kickstarter with over $800k raised
Experience sleep like never before with the world’s thinnest in-ear sleep earbuds with Immersive, intelligent audio to help you improve and enjoy your sleep.LONDON, UK, November 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sleep technology expert Kokoon is celebrating smashing its crowdfunding goal for its Nightbuds in-ear sleep audio earbud on Kickstarter with over $800,000 raised of its $20,000 goal. NightBuds is the follow-up product to Kokoon’s hugely successful sleep headphones, launched in 2015, which went on to sell over 30,000 units. The NightBuds, at just 5.4mm thickness, are the smallest in-ear sleep audio product. They are tiny, sleep sensing headphones that work with an app to intelligently look after sleep.
Developed with staff at Europe’s largest sleep laboratory, NightBuds automatically adapt audio as the wearer falls asleep then provide insights and coaching specific to them, to improve their sleep. With the increased anxiety, isolation and screen time during this pandemic, more than half the population is now struggling with sleep. NightBuds help consumers escape stress, an active mind, snoring, noisy neighbours and find the perfect, peaceful sanctuary to enjoy better sleep & relaxation.
Audio is one of the most effective natural ways to help the mind disconnect and wind down. NightBuds enables users to listen to their own audio (audiobooks, podcasts, music) in a smarter manner automatically fading out as they fall asleep and bookmarking where they left off enabling them to pick back up in the right place the next day.
NightBuds utilizes Kokoon’s Sleep Coaching Technology and monitors sleep (via PPG & accelerometers) to provide personalized insights and recommendations specific to the user, to improve their sleep. Applying Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I), widely recognized as the most effective treatment to aid sleep users have access to AI coaching that is personalized to them based on their sleep.
Within the app, users can “create their own Kokoon”, an immersive 4D binaural soundstage through which listeners can experience incredible relaxing audio escapes such as the “Misty Mountain Hideaway”. From within this space, they can enjoy their own audio to discover a whole new experience.
For the last 7 years, Kokoon has been developing headphones that are comfortable for use in bed. NightBuds are designed to be worn through the night in all positions including side sleeping. The soft, ergonomic buds are incredibly thin; just 5.4mm thick which is over 391% thinner than the average Bluetooth earbud. This thin size has been enabled by Kokoon’s patent-pending 5 point anchor system which locates electronics behind the head.
Keeping sleep disturbance-free is key to a good night’s sleep. NightBuds block out snoring or noisy neighbours with noise isolation and dynamic noise masking. Also useable as regular Bluetooth 4.0 headphones, NightBuds enable hands-free calls and feature crystal clear acoustics courtesy of NightBuds premium balanced armature drivers.
About Kokoon:
Kokoon was founded in 2013 with the mission to become a non-pharmaceutical, digital ‘go-to’ for helping people relax and sleep easier. Kokoon’s founder Tim Antos struggled with insomnia himself. After attending many sessions at a sleep clinic he wanted a more convenient, cheaper way of getting access to the insights and techniques he was introduced to.
“I wanted to make all this knowledge, all these great tools I learnt in the sleep clinic more accessible to the everyday consumer to use on their own terms”.
Tim realized that there was a need for a more accessible consumer-friendly solution that better fitted within modern lifestyles and could be used irrespective of the frequency or severity of a person’s issue. With the advances in data, science and sensing technologies, Tim and fellow engineer and co-founder Richard came up with the concept behind Kokoon.
