Montgomery County Maryland Launches COVID-19 Response Targeting African American Residents During the Holidays
The Montgomery County African-American community has been hit hard by the increase in Covid-19 cases.SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The African American Health Program Executive Committee (AAHP EC) has officially launched its “Targeted COVID-19 Response” program, which includes free coronavirus testing for African American residents at partnering locations in Montgomery County, MD. The outreach also incorporates wraparound wellness services based upon the needs identified during the short evaluation.
“With coronavirus cases rising as the holidays quickly approach and Maryland renewing travel advisories, we are proud to offer free COVID testing and services specifically to the African American community in the County, said Beatrice Miller, Co-Chair AAHP EC. “Our goal is to get residents tested, care for those who might test positive, and ultimately save lives.”
The self-administered tests are conducted at drive-thru locations with results provided by the county's COVID-19 lab. Testing sites include churches and other establishments where there is a dense population of African Americans. Every resident that gets tested will be provided a COVID-19 safety kit, which includes personal protection (e.g. touchless thermometer, gloves, masks, soap and hand sanitizer) as recommended by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
AAHP EC has several African-American partners to help deliver mental health, domestic violence and other resources to those tested. Similarly involved is access to a network of African-American doctors who can provide treatment for those without a primary care physician.
In conjunction with the program is an impactful awareness campaign targeting African Americans residents titled: “Don’t Stress. Take the Test.” The campaign includes a resource Website, advertisements, social media strategy, and informational videos to ease anxiety about receiving a test.
For detailed information regarding the free testing locations and resources, please visit AAHPCovid.com.
###
AAHP Executive Committee is composed of advisory board members who counsel the Department of Health and Human Services in its implementation and evaluation of the African American Health Program (AAHP). Members include representatives from local community organizations and professionals from various fields, including grant writing, healthcare, law, marketing, IT, events planning, politics and finance. The mission of AAHP is to eliminate health disparities and improve the number and quality of years of life for African Americans and people of African descent in Montgomery County, MD.
