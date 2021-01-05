Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center Appeals to the Family of a Person with Mesothelioma to Take Their Loved One's Compensation Very Seriously and to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste for Serious Results

"Before a person with mesothelioma in Louisiana or their family hires a lawyer to assist with mesothelioma compensation-please call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303.”
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA , USA, January 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "If your husband or dad has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in Louisiana please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303 to discuss compensation. Mesothelioma compensation for a person in Louisiana might exceed a million dollars. As Erik Karst will explain-mesothelioma compensation is based on how, where and when a person with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos. In-Louisiana the person with mesothelioma might have been exposed to asbestos in the Navy, at a shipyard, at a refinery or chemical plant, as an electrician, plumber, mechanic or as a construction worker. The typical age for a person with mesothelioma in the United States is 72 years old and their primary exposure probably took place in the 1960s or 1970s.

"The reason we have endorsed attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste for a person with mesothelioma in Louisiana is because he has been helping people with mesothelioma in Louisiana and nationwide for decades and he and his remarkable team are responsible for over a billion dollars in compensation results for their clients. Before a person with mesothelioma in Louisiana or their family hires a lawyer to assist with mesothelioma compensation-please call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303. We think you will be glad you did." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center wants to emphasize there is a statewide initiative available to a diagnosed victim anywhere in Louisiana including communities such as New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Shreveport, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Kenner, Bossier City, Monroe. https://Louisiana.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

When it comes to treatment options for mesothelioma in Louisiana the Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly encourages diagnosed victims to contact them at 800-714-0303 for direct access to following cancer treatment centers in Louisiana, and in Texas. Note: The MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas may be one of the most capable mesothelioma treatment centers in the world.

* Oshner Cancer Institute New Orleans:

* The MD Anderson Cancer Center Houston, Texas: https://www.mdanderson.org/

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Louisiana include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, shipyard workers, maritime workers, marine mechanics, oil refinery workers, chemical plant workers, public utility workers, factory workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. https://Louisiana.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s website related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

