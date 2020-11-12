Essentia Organic Mattress Announces Biggest Black Friday 2020 Sale Deals Ever Starting Now.

Essentia Black Friday Sale Essentia Organic Mattress

Biggest sale ever on the world’s only natural memory foam mattresses, handcrafted in Essentia’s GOLS & GOTS certified organic factory in North America.

BOCA RATON, FL, USA, November 12, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Essentia, the maker of the world’s only natural memory foam mattresses, announces its biggest discount of the year with the Black Friday Sale on now. Consumers can expect to find huge savings on mattresses, pillows, foundations, and accessories direct from Essentia including Free Shipping, a 120-Night Sleep Trial, and 0% APR Financing options available.Essentia Black Friday Sale:- 25% off all purchases!- FREE GIFT ($300 Value) with purchase of an Essentia organic mattress including Hybrid mattresses, Lifestyle mattresses, Performance mattresses, and Wholebody Recovery mattresses. That also includes the top-rated foam mattress, the Stratami, as featured by Consumer Reports.- For kids, this is the first time the LaLa Crib Mattress, Grateful Bed Jr, Stinky Pad, and Body Guard mattress protector will all be included in a 25% off discount.- All Essentia pillows, natural memory foam pillows, neck support pillows, and body pillows are on sale.Essentia’s luxury pet bed the Kingston is also 25% off and available in 3 sizes.For over 15 years, Essentia has built its healthy sleep movement always keeping the customers’ health top of mind. All Essentia mattresses feature a 20-year warranty, manufactured with durability in mind, Essentia believes its responsibility to promote the best sleep possible throughout the lifespan of the mattress, not just when it’s purchased. Essentia’s Beyond Organic initiative is at the core of all Essentia product designs and processes. Essentia mattresses are and always have been far beyond organic. The products and components are thoughtfully designed and sourced for clean, ethical, and life replenishing sleep. Made in Essentia’s GOLS and GOTS certified organic factory , Essentia products are always Vegan and Cruelty-Free assuring the purest possible outcome to preserve clean and healthy indoor air quality while achieving the highest recovery performance and sleep benefits.Essentia’s accomplishments in manufacturing a performance sleep product are highlighted by the wellness experts such as Deepak Chopra, Dr. Mark Hyman, and Brian Clement, Director of the Hippocrates Health Institute. Essentia is the mattress of choice for athletes including over 25% of professional hockey players. Essentia also proudly manufactures the Stay Well mattress featured in Stay Well by Delos rooms in prestigious hotels such as the MGM Grand, Bellagio, and Aria to name a few.Essentia’s Black Friday Sale is available now on Essentia’s website where customers can also speak to Essentia sleep experts via chat, via phone, and at Essentia store locations that have safely reopened. Essentia showrooms are practicing COVID-19 safe shopping requiring face coverings, social distancing, and the use of UV lights for sanitization. Visit https://myessentia.com for more details.About Essentia:Essentia is the world’s only natural memory foam company. Its mattresses are free of harmful toxins, allergens, and off-gases found in synthetic mattresses so that customers can reap the full health benefits of sleep, without harming them or the environment. Essentia was founded on this mission of ensuring people achieve their best rest possible, wishing them a good night for a better day. Offering top of the line, innovative, healthy sleep solutions championed by pro athletes and health gurus alike, Essentia’s patented natural memory foam and molding technology address comfort and health without compromise. To learn more, visit www.myessentia.com and stay updated on Instagram ( https://www.instagram.com/essentiagram/ ), Twitter ( https://twitter.com/Essentia ), Facebook ( https://www.facebook.com/myessentia ), and YouTube ( https://www.youtube.com/user/essentiaworld ).

Rated #1 Foam Mattress. Essentia makes the only natural memory foam mattresses in the World.