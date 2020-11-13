Awesome TV Launches New Website, IOS and Android Apps with Video on Demand
Awesome TV continuously innovates with creative, original content & latest in technology, so that our audiences can stay entertained. We continue to inspire many, who are following in our footsteps.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, November 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Awesome TV announces the launch of their new website and apps, which features streaming, casting, air playing and screen mirroring capabilities for iOS, Android and desktop users. In addition, they have added a fully integrated Video on Demand (VOD) library. Awesome TV ‘s viewers can watch any show, on any device, at any time. Awesome TV has revolutionized the South Asian television industry by offering its viewers the first global, 24-hour South Asian network from North America, and continues to provide creative original content with the latest in technology. They have the most followed and engaged viewership across any South Asian media outlet.
— Ritesh Parikh, Awesome TV Founder and CEO
The updates to the website, iOS and Android apps announced today will enable viewers to play their favorite Bollywood, Hollywood, and original entertainment catalogs of shows and movies on their own TV screens. These updates represent another milestone for both the company and their audience.
“Awesome TV continuously innovates with creative content and technology, so that our audiences can stay entertained,” said Ritesh Parikh, Awesome TV Founder and CEO. “Launching this service today allows our audiences to view their favorite content from anywhere they want, on all of their screens.” Awesome TV has inspired and raised the bar at many media houses in USA, who are following in our footsteps, which is a great win for the audiences.
Awesome TV aspires to create and distribute content that entertains, inspires and informs. As pioneers in the South Asian streaming industry in North America, Awesome TV has connected Bollywood, Hollywood and original entertainment with its audience across the globe. Check out the newly updated Awesome TV Website and Apps, which are available now in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
Watch the NEW Awesome TV Website Promo: https://vimeo.com/awesomeitv/website-promo
Watch the NEW Awesome TV App Promo: https://vimeo.com/awesomeitv/apppromo
Ritesh Parikh
Awesome TV
+1 212-203-7069
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Check out Awesome TV's New App