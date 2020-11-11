Dunleavy Proclaims November 11th Veterans and Remembrance Day

November 11, 2020 (Anchorage, AK) – Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy has proclaimed today, November 11, 2020 as “Veterans and Remembrance Day” in Alaska and issued the following remarks:

“We celebrate our warriors on the 11th day of the 11th month in tribute to the temporary cessation of hostility in 1918 at 11 a.m., when the Allies and Germany signed the armistice, which would end World War I. Twenty years later, this day became federally recognized as a holiday to celebrate all veterans, from all wars.

“We honor all Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines, Coast Guardsmen and Women, National Guard Members, and Reservists who have served, and are serving, the United States Armed Forces.

“We are eternally indebted to our veterans for their remarkable and valiant service to the United States of America, and we will never forget their selfless allegiance and readiness to put their lives on the line to defend the freedoms of our democracy.

“On Veterans Day, we reflect on the immeasurable burdens endured by so few in the defense of so many, and dedicate ourselves to supporting those who have served our Nation and the families who stood alongside them, including those who are still serving today and will serve in the future.”

The full Veterans and Remembrance Day proclamation can be found here.

###