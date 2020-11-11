The tech industry under Biden's administration - By Marcelo Bechara
President Donald Trump, by now, did not concede to Democrat opponent Joe Biden. Probably, courts will decide the 2020 American elections. However, given the number of votes and delegates, it's not hard to imagine who will be the American president from January 20 next year.
Therefore, we must analyze the likely future administration. What can the technology and internet industries expect from a Biden administration? It is relevant to remember that the President-elect was for eight years Vice-President of former President Barack Obama. As a privileged witness, Biden saw Obama be the first president to make the Internet a powerful communication tool during his first campaign. Under the mantra "Yes, we can," the Democrat surprised the world with strategies to reach voters. His successor and the current president would have taken this strategy to another level, including strong accusations of misinformation to benefit himself. This complaint accompanied him during his four years in office. Biden also witnessed a direct performance by Obama with the FCC - Federal Communications Commission on the theme of network neutrality, which would be reviewed by Trump’s Republican administration further.
Looking at the big picture, a second Trump term or a Biden one distinguishes much more in form than in content. In an interview with The New York Times in January, the then runner for party nomination expressed that the subject involves the concentration of power, lack of privacy, and platforms'the exemption of platforms. From these topics, we can start an analysis.
Both candidates in the 2020 elections understand that Section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act no longer makes sense. Mr. Trump signed an Executive Order who seeks the revision of Section 230, which protects internet companies from liability for the content posted by their users. Section 230 states that "No Provider or user of an Interactive computer service will be considered an editor or disseminator of any information provided by Another content Provider." President Donald Trump has called for the repeal of the 230 and signed the Executive order attempting to contain platform protections.
However, the technology industry maintains that the provision allows the Internet to develop. It was the right decision in 1996, conceived in the Romantic Internet era of the 90s when Netscape Navigator was the most widespread browser and Yahoo the search engine. The Internet was still a great neutral, horizontal, and collaborative web for information circulation and should be maintained and protected. Websites and portals carried digital advertising through 468 x 60-pixel banners, the same business model of newspaper ads. The closest to social media was mIRC and ICQ. Mr. Biden, in the mentioned interview, was categorical that Section 230 must be repealed. The FCC is already looking at it, and it seems that a new interpretation is coming soon.
The other point that deserves attention is antitrust movements. Last month, the House Judiciary Antitrust Subcommittee, entirely led by Biden's party, made concrete recommendations against tech giants. Soon after, the US Department of Justice - DoJ and several general-attorneys from most of the states decided to prosecute Google. It is worth remembering that Senator Elizabeth Warren, who is too quoted to compose Biden's office, including Treasury Secretary, made the break of tech monopolies an extended flag while participating in the race to be the nominee her party to run against Trump. She gave up in March in support of Biden. We can then expect a more robust performance in this segment with multiple procedures and even antitrust legislation reforms.
Another issue that should gain strength is personal data, following the example of the General Data Protection Regulation - GDPR of 2018 of the European Community, which has influenced legislation worldwide, such as the General Data Protection Law - LGPD from Brazil. The Europeans have acted to guarantee protection equivalent to GDPR rules for services that collect and share information flow with the old continent, and the US would not be an exception.
With the further growth of the data economy during the pandemic, data breaches, artificial intelligence, facial recognition, and machine learning is understandable that privacy may justify a federal law. Privacy is a traditional value of American law masterfully addressed by Samuel Warren and Louis Brandeis on "The Right to have Privacy" in the Harvard Law Review in 1890. California, a typically Democrat state, has laws that address the problem. So, we can expect that the American Congress promotes a great discussion about privacy.
An inevitable change is in environmental policy, which can impact the promotion of technologies such as 5G. For example, Ericsson argues that Europe's Green Deal has the "full potential of expansive connectivity, and 5G could deliver €2.2 trillion to the European Economic by 2030 and have an exponential impact on lowering Europe's carbon emissions". On the other hand, the Korean New Deal is founded on both digital and environmental pillars that, together and integrated, form an excellent economy package. The American New Green Deal, if implemented, will naturally observe in 5G, IoT, and IA solutions that connect with sustainable needs. In this case, a mostly conservative Supreme Court and a Senate with a Republican majority may offer some resistance.
Finally, one of the significant issues of debate during the last campaign was China. Some Trump's supporters accuse the President-elect of being a politician aligned with the Chinese Communist Party. On October 11, I addressed Internet Deglobalization Mode in my article that 2020, marked by Covid-19, will also be remembered by the "Clean Network" program banning Chinese applications.
In the technological war between the world's two biggest superpowers, I would not bet on Joe Biden's foreign policy towards China different than today, especially in the 5G issue. I repeat, it could change the manner but never the purpose. Even with more diplomatic and less impulsive speeches than Trump's, Joe Biden will not give way to Chinese technology companies' growth, especially Huawei.
