Rudy Lira Kusuma, CEO of YHSGR, Honored as 2020 Outstanding Professional at 96th Annual Chamber of Commerce Awards Gala

ROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (YHSGR) is proud to announce that it’s CEO, Rudy Lira Kusuma, will be honored as a 2020 Outstanding Professional at the upcoming Temple City Chamber of Commerce Annual Awards Gala on November 12th. U.S. Congresswoman Rep. Judy Chu will headline the event and will be joined by California State Senator Susan Rubio, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathyrn Barger and Temple City Mayor Tom Chavez in honoring Mr. Kusuma along with 4 other honorees for their outstanding work in the community during the pandemic.
In a statement to the Temple City Life publication, Chamber President Peter Choi said, ‘All the honorees have been selected for their amazing efforts to step up to the challenges that the coronavirus pandemic has had on our city.’
Kusuma Community Service “The Miracle Agent”
Long before the pandemic, Mr. Kusuma built his company, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, on an ethos of giving back and serving the community. With the CEO’s leadership, YHSGR has established a long list of charitable accomplishments. These efforts earned Mr. Kusuma the nickname, “The Miracle Agent”, a term given to him by the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles after his continued support earned him recognition as a top fundraiser for the hospital. A sampling of Mr. Kusuma and team’s recent community-focused initiatives highlight why the CEO was chosen as an honoree for this year’s gala. His local and global charitable accomplishments include:
• Setting a goal to raise $100,000 to donate to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) to help save kids’ lives.
• Partnering with World Harvest to host various medical camps aimed at providing education and resources to promote hygiene in poor communities to help stem the spread of COVID-19.
• Partnering with World Harvest to help raise $10,000 in emergency funds to go towards the global food supply to help the poor populations of Mumbai, India where pandemic-related restrictions have compounded economic inequities. The emergency funds will serve a community of 9 million where children are eating grass and more people are dying from hunger and suicide than the virus itself. Just $35 will feed a family for 15 days. Click here to donate.
When asked about being chosen as the 2020 Outstanding Professional honoree at the upcoming gala, Mr. Kusuma reflected on his company’s mission and the dedication of his team. “At Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, serving the community is an honor that our success allows us. Giving back is the bedrock of who we are and I am extremely proud to be honored at this year’s gala. I look forward to accepting this award as a representation of all the good work that our team does within the local and global community on an on-going basis. We are committed to doing our part to make the world a better place.”
The “Pandemic” Edition – An Annual Gala with a Twist
This year’s gala has been dubbed “the pandemic edition” by the Chamber as the event, which will be broadcast on Zoom, will focus on providing information that will help the business and residential community navigate the pandemic and begin to lay the groundwork for economic recovery. Tickets to attend are $45 and include a three-course dinner from The Dive restaurant. Even with the pandemic-centric theme, the event’s main purpose remains to recognize the outstanding work of its honorees.
In addition to dinner, headlining by Congresswoman Chu, and honoring the honorees, guests will also enjoy a night of fun and entertainment. The Temple City Chamber of Commerce announced that two popular comedians will be performing. Jorge Marroquin (aka “DJ Cooch”) will perform. He is known for his appearances on MTV, Starz, Showtime and for headlining comedy clubs and campuses around the country. He has previously performed with comedy great Arsenio Hall. Comedian Brian McDaniel will also appear. He is best known for being a TMZ host, hosting a monthly show at the Hollywood Improv and was seen in the movie “Entourage”. To reserve your tickets, please call The Temple City Chamber of Commerce at (626) 286-3101 or email: info@templecitychamber.com
