San Diego County Small Businesses Sold By Owners & Business Brokers Were Up 22.4% Last Month: BizBen.com Index

Total sales of San Diego County small businesses sold were up 22.4% from last month and down 24.1% from the same time last year in San Diego County.

Usually October sales of California small businesses outpace September but this year with the election uncertainty and the uptick in COVID-19 cases nationwide has given both sellers and buyers pause.” — Peter Siegel, MBA

Total sales of San Diego County small businesses sold were up 22.4% from last month and down 24.1% from the same time last year in San Diego County.Total October 2020 San Diego County Small Businesses Sold: 82October 2020 San Diego County Small Businesses Sold By City:Bonita 3, Carlsbad 4, Chula Vista 3, El Cajon 4, Escondido 3, Jacumba 3, La Jolla 1, La Mesa 3, Oceanside 3, San Diego 43, San Marcos 1, Santee 6, Solana Beach 3, Tecate 1, Vista 1October 2020 San Diego County Small Businesses Sold By City - Most Sales:San Diego 43Santee 6Carlsbad 4El Cajon 4Bonita 3Chula Vista 3Escondido 3Jacumba 3La Mesa 3Oceanside 3Percentage Increase From Last Month: Up 22.4%Percentage Decrease From This Time Last Year: Down 24.1%Total Monthly Business For Sale Stats For San Diego County - Last 6 Months:September 2020: 67August 2020: 95July 2020: 71June 2020: 96May 2020: 47April 2020: 36Last Year's 2019 Total Small Businesses Sold For San Diego County: 1,231Total October 2020 Small Businesses Sold For All Of California: 727Some Key Economic & Geographic Information That Affected Sales Of San Diego County & California Small Businesses For October 2020:- Statewide Fires/Smoke- Small Business Closures- Election Uncertainty- Higher COVID-19 Spread- Investment Uncertainty- Sellers Awaiting Results- Cautious Buyers- Stock Market Swings- SBA 7a Loan Bounce BackSan Diego County Small Business Advisors Weigh In On This Topic:"Usually October sales of California small businesses outpace September but this year with the election uncertainty and the uptick in COVID-19 cases nationwide has given both owner/sellers and business buyers pause. Even though buyer demand is improving, small business sales are still staying neutral over the last several months. Hopefully with the elections soon over with and other economic data settling, both sellers and buyers will start to transact again throughout November." Peter Siegel MBA, BizBen.com Founder & ProSell/ProBuy Program's Lead Advisor"This last month we have seen considerable activity in the deal area, particularly in the construction and health care arenas. An interesting twist is that potential Buyers have been looking at freeing up significant equity for down payments from their homes (via sales or refinancing), particularly with the home sale market being strong because of the continuing low interest rates. Another important factor in deals has been the handling of PPP Loans, which so many potential Sellers have outstanding. The recent SBA Procedural Notice concerning Changes of Ownership in the PPP loan context provides more guidance, but with challenges, as well. While these requirements are from the SBA, a Seller must still bear in mind that their particular lender may have other criteria for consenting to a potential transaction, above and beyond what the SBA may require. We anticipate this continuing to be a major issue for potential transactions for some months into the future." Bill Ziprick, Attorney At Law, ProAdvisor On BizBen.com"Most everyone I speak with, both buyers and sellers, are happy the 2020 election will finally be over, and hopefully, the government can get its act together and deliver additional stimulus and PPP money. Many of my restaurant sellers are still struggling, but are optimistic, and making a greater effort in improving their business' curb appeal, outdoor dining, and making online ordering and pickup more efficient - things buyers like to see in this market." Joe Ranieri, Southern California Business Broker, ProIntermediary On BizBen.comTo view all small business sold stats for all Counties and Cities in California go to:To view all small business sold stats for all San Diego County go to:To view all current San Diego County small businesses for sale & businesses wanted to buy requests go to:Most Popular Search Requests Of Small Business Types Wanted By Business Buyers For This Period:1. Car Washes2. Laundromats3. Gas Stations4. Manufacturers5. Liquor Stores6. Convenience Stores7. Relocatable Businesses8. Postal / Shipping Stores9. Auto Repair Shops10. Businesses With Real Estate11. FBSO's - For Sale By Owner12. Fast Food Franchises13. eCommerce Companies14. Cleaning Services15. Labs, Test Services16. Absentee Run Businesses17. Boba Shops18. Pizza Restaurants19. Tire Stores20. About The BizBen.com Index:The BizBen.com Index has been collecting stats and information regarding California small and mid-sized businesses sold for over 15 years. The BizBen.com Index is part of BizBen.com (established over 25 years) - which currently lists over 8,000 active California small and mid-sized businesses for sale, businesses wanted to buy, blog, discussions, podcast, and resources for buying and selling California businesses. Peter Siegel, MBA is the Founder and Director of BizBen.com and consults daily with business buyers, owner/sellers, business brokers, agents, small business advisors on the topic of buying and selling businesses throughout California. He can be reached direct at 925-785-3118.