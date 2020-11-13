San Diego County Small Businesses Sold By Owners & Business Brokers Were Up 22.4% Last Month: BizBen.com Index

San Diego County Small Businesses Sold Stats On BizBen.com BizBen.com - Buy Or Sell California Small To Mid-Sized Businesses BizBen.com Index Logo

Total sales of San Diego County small businesses sold were up 22.4% from last month and down 24.1% from the same time last year in San Diego County.

Usually October sales of California small businesses outpace September but this year with the election uncertainty and the uptick in COVID-19 cases nationwide has given both sellers and buyers pause.” — Peter Siegel, MBA