Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 841 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,134 in the last 365 days.

MAJORWAVEZ IS TAKING OVER THE SNEAKERHEAD SHOE MARKET

#MAJORWAVEZ #rubenbarraza

Designer Ruben Barraza work in progress

#MAJORWAVEZ #rubenbarraza #collection #designer

Designer Ruben Barraza collection creation

Famous designer Ruben Barraza is making his mark on the shoe market with customized sneakers using the renowned Nike AF-1 as the canvas!

MAJORWAVEZ IS TAKING OVER THE SNEAKERHEAD SHOE MARKET Designer Ruben Barraza is making his mark on the shoe market with customized sneakers using the renowned Nike AF-1 as the canvas!”
— SpLAshPR Agency
MARINA DEL REY, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Designer Ruben Barraza is making his mark on the shoe market with customized sneakers using the renowned Nike AF-1 as the canvas!

Already famous thanks to his collaborations with worldwide brands such as Puma, Cat Footwear, Reebok, and Nesquik, Ruben Barraza has worked with a list of impressive names, including A$AP ROCKY, Playboi Carti, Ian Connor, Kodak Black, Tyga, Kylie Jenner, and The Ace Family, to name a few.

Ruben Barraza is making a limited series of shoes and models that are not in the typical realm of shoe customization — such as adding reflective accents or cutting up shoes and adding his own creative spin on them — while always staying on-trend.

Barraza is not afraid to combine different styles, gaining inspiration from everything from the latest trends to old movies to different types of footwear.

The artist primarily uses paint and leather because of quality and durability. The main silhouette remains the famous Nike AF-1 because of its on-trend yet timeless look.

Driven by passion, Barraza plans on opening a school with free classes where he can share his own savoir-faire with those who share his motivation and determination, as well as promote and sponsor local artists.

Stay tuned for more details!

You can check out and buy Majorwavez shoes online at www.majorwavezz.com

Follow Majorwaves on Instagram for the latest news about the brand: @majorwavezz & TikTok: @majorwavezz




👤 : solene@splashpragency.com
📞 : (323) 251-6602

Claire Arnaud Aubour
SpLAshPR Agency
+1 323-877-8102
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

MAJORWAVEZ IS TAKING OVER THE SNEAKERHEAD SHOE MARKET

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Manufacturing, Textiles & Fabric Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.