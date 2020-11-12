MAJORWAVEZ IS TAKING OVER THE SNEAKERHEAD SHOE MARKET
Famous designer Ruben Barraza is making his mark on the shoe market with customized sneakers using the renowned Nike AF-1 as the canvas!
Already famous thanks to his collaborations with worldwide brands such as Puma, Cat Footwear, Reebok, and Nesquik, Ruben Barraza has worked with a list of impressive names, including A$AP ROCKY, Playboi Carti, Ian Connor, Kodak Black, Tyga, Kylie Jenner, and The Ace Family, to name a few.
Ruben Barraza is making a limited series of shoes and models that are not in the typical realm of shoe customization — such as adding reflective accents or cutting up shoes and adding his own creative spin on them — while always staying on-trend.
Barraza is not afraid to combine different styles, gaining inspiration from everything from the latest trends to old movies to different types of footwear.
The artist primarily uses paint and leather because of quality and durability. The main silhouette remains the famous Nike AF-1 because of its on-trend yet timeless look.
Driven by passion, Barraza plans on opening a school with free classes where he can share his own savoir-faire with those who share his motivation and determination, as well as promote and sponsor local artists.
