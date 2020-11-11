The Published Reporter® Makes List of “Top 100 News Websites” In The United States
Florida based news website founded just two years ago inches closer to heavy-hitters in news media.WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, November 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Published Reporter®, a news and media outlet which focuses primarily on news and current issues related to the United States with a local focus on South Florida, has announced reaching a significant milestone; inclusion in Feedspot’s coveted “Top 100 USA News Websites” list, putting the independent Published Reporter website shoulder-to-shoulder with some of the heavy-hitters in the mainstream media world in terms of recognition and quality.
Feedspot is a popular content reader website that allows users to read their favorite Blogs, Podcasts, News Websites, YouTube Channels and RSS feeds from one place; it allows users to keep up with multiple websites in one place so they need not visit each website to see what's new. Their motto is "Feedstop makes keeping up with your favorite websites as easy as checking your email."
Feedspot is constantly updating their “Top 100 USA News Websites on the Web” list to ensure that only the top news websites are included. Feedspot’s expert editorial team reviews and ranks these sites based on relevancy, blog post frequency (freshness), social metrics, domain authority, traffic, Alexa Web Traffic Rank, and many other parameters. The list is updated and re-ranked every few weeks.
Currently, The Published Reporter® enjoys an Feedspot rank of #77 out of 100 news sites in the US and an Alexa's Traffic Rank at 27,831 in the US which is an equivalent of being in 27,831 place of all internet websites in the United States. Generally speaking, many sites miss out on certain inclusion opportunities unless they have reached a rank of at least 100,000 in Alexa's rankings.
John Colascione, Founder of The Published Reporter, expressed pride in the recognition that his media company has achieved, in a relatively short amount of time, this placement and said
“A lot of passion goes into what we do day-in and day-out. It’s not only a business, but a responsibility, to report factually accurate news and information while also providing readers with a reliable outlet they can count on to keep informed on current issues effecting their everyday life, from something as insignificant as a traffic alert, to real world situational issues, local and US news, opinions and/or important messages from local state and county officials." he said. "Our small yet mighty team works tirelessly to cover issues that matter, and to spotlight local and national issues vacant of any outside influence as we are independently and privately owned – serving no one but our readers."
Most recognize that there are many sources of web-based news these days while traditional newspapers shrink. To stand out in a crowded field, The Published Reporter has managed to achieve its growth by employing a team of veteran journalists whose dedication to truth far outstrips a desire for monetary gain. As a testament to this, in its short life, conceptualized at the end of 2018, The Published Reporter has been cited around the world for its quality in journalism including notable mentions in the Israel-based ‘The Times of Israel’, United Kingdom based newspaper ‘The Sun’ and various U.S. based newspapers including NBC News and Florida based conservative news company NewsMax. It was also mentioned as part of an investigative story in The Wall Street Journal.
“I remember when I was getting it started, after the sale of a previous news and media business in New York, someone important to me said, “Don’t worry, you’ve got this… You’re not starting all over again or starting from scratch… You’re starting from experience, big difference.... She was right.”
