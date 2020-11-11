Treasurer Magaziner's Statement on Veterans Day

PROVIDENCE, RI -- This morning, Rhode Island General Treasurer Seth Magaziner released the following statement in commemoration of Veterans Day:

"Generation after generation, Rhode Island servicemembers and their families have made grave personal sacrifices to protect our freedom and democratic ideals. We owe them a profound debt of gratitude. The Treasurer's office is committed to equipping Rhode Island veterans with the tools they need to successfully reintegrate into civilian life, including through our support of small business loans to veteran entrepreneurs. To all Rhode Island veterans, those still serving, and their families: we honor you today, and every day. Thank you."

