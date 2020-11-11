Create 6-Figure and 7-Figure Product Launches With Expert Guidance From Growth Turbine
Growth Turbine is a top-ranked crowdfunding agency in Canada providing end-to-end marketing solutions for Kickstarter, IndieGoGo & other similar platforms.OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crowdfunding is a great way to transform a groundbreaking idea into reality. Multiple platforms like Indiegogo, Kickstarter and GoFundMe are now the primary choices of entrepreneurs to crowdfund their inventive projects successfully. These platforms are a great way to bring your product in front of the public, however, due to their increased popularity, countless new projects are presented on these platforms every day and therefore it's becoming extremely difficult for entrepreneurs and startups to generate funds through crowdfunding. In fact, statistics show that nearly 65% of the crowdfunding campaigns fail to achieve their target funding even though the ideas are creative and innovative. This is where Growth Turbine can help.
Growth Turbine is a leading crowdfunding agency in Canada that provides data-driven marketing and campaign management services for entrepreneurs interested in raising capital for their projects on Kickstarter, Indiegogo and other similar platforms. The company, which consists of 6 team members, provides comprehensive crowdfunding campaign management solutions including marketing and PR management, ads management, copywriting, lead generation and beyond. This digital marketing agency in Ottawa, Canada has supported over 100 crowdfunding campaigns through its data-driven marketing approach and has succeeded in raising over $18 Million for startups and inventors across the world.
Having an innovative product is an important part of an entrepreneurial venture, but that’s only half the battle. Marketing strategy, product strategy, brand story, artwork and copywriting are all critical aspects in building a strong crowdfunding campaign and raising the capital startups and inventors need to bring their idea to life. In this highly competitive business world, it is crucial that every aspect of your fundraising campaign is top-notch and this is where Growth Turbine really stands out.
In a recent interview, Varun Sharma, Co-Founder of Growth Turbine said:
“At Growth Turbine, we take pride in our competitive revenue share model so we can work with Startups and Entrepreneurs and scale with them. This creates a win-win solution as our clients do not have to pay insanely high upfront fees which some of our competitors charge.”
Growth Turbine’s team, which consists of Marketers, Growth Hackers, PR experts and Copywriters starts their work 2-3 months before the launch of the crowdfunding campaign. The company uses an advanced AI-based approach to pre-launch marketing to predict how much money the campaign will raise on day one. Furthermore, the company also has contacts with top media houses and tier-1 influencers who make any product go-viral in a short span of time. Unlike many other marketing agencies who do a generic press release, this agency does industry research and finds niche platforms suitable for the product to generate relevant exposure which brings in high-converting customers. The company is also a renowned Social media marketing agency in Canada and uses its expertise to promote the campaigns through multiple channels, social media ads, blog posts and more to make every crowdfunding campaign a huge success.
