Artificial Intelligence: AI Optimizes Data Center Cooling Market Growth – Arizton

The data center cooling market size to reach USD 7 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data center infrastructure and technology has witnessed immense transformations during the last decade. From incorporating remoting monitoring to machine learning, there have been several innovations revolutionizing the data center industry. The introduction of AI in data centers changed the way end-to-end monitoring was conducted across facilities. In 2016, Google implemented DeepMind AI in its data centers for end-to-end monitoring and automation of its facilities. And the rest they say is history.

AI not only helps reduce overhead and operational costs but boosts energy saving by at least 40%. Power and cooling technologies get their well-deserved boost from AI’s helping hands. What more can it do? Well, the advancement and automation capabilities are limitless. It simplifies the world of complex algorithms and gives way more than just good bandwidth. DCIM solutions with AI are quickly becoming the need of the hour and operators are lining up to deliver the tech. Vendors such as Schneider Electric’s StruxureWare, Siemens Datacenter Clarity LC, Nylte Software, Sunbird (dcTrack), Vertiv’s Trellis, and ABB’s Ability are offering automation platforms to boost the adoption of AI across the data center market.

The Era of Intelligent PDUs

The ideal power usage effectiveness (PUE) of the data center is 1.0; however, the average PUE is about 2.0. Several data center operators are adopting innovative designing of facilities, power, and cooling technologies to reduce the PUE to less than 1.5. The PUE calculation is based on the total power consumption by the facility’s IT infrastructure. The innovations and deployment of intelligent PDUs are enabling remote monitoring capabilities and power management. 2020 is witnessing innovations with AI for solving a lot of power and cooling issues across data centers worldwide.

Did you know modern data centers are being designed to reduce complexity and add more flexibility through the dynamic allocation of resources as per the operator’s needs? Modular data centers are designed to reduce the PUE to 1.3 or lesser. Huawei’s FusionModule2000 Modular data center product is tested in different environments and results in a yearly PUE of as low as 1.2. What transformation will these technological innovations bring to the around USD 8 billion data center cooling market by 2025 is yet to be witnessed.

Onset of New-age Supercomputer Data Centers?

Will the implementation of AI and ML simplify the complex workloads of data centers? Will it reduce the OPEX and CAPEX? Will it provide real-time solutions? Yes, to all. The integration of AI and ML will offer real-time data with insights and solutions that will help simplify a lot of complex processes and provide ground-breaking solutions. Furthermore, it will drive a lot of automation in data center management and take remote monitoring capabilities to the next level. AI-powered recommendation systems, which only make minor improvements across network servers or data centers infrastructures, can potentially reduce energy usage, slash operational costs, and make these facilities more sustainable.

Facebook has partnered with Nortek Air Solutions to develop a new generation of data center cooling solution called StatePoint. StatePoint is a liquid cooling methodology that potentially reduces cooling water by up to 50% and power consumption by 20% while improving the efficiency of the data center. This is one such of several examples that the market is witnessing. AI has opened doors for modernizing a lot of technology in the current data center market.

There is more, predictive analytics and the self-learning nature of AI will unleash an environment of efficient infrastructure and advance data center management solutions. Workload distributions and power consumption issues will be tackled on a real-time basis promoting sustainable data center development for the future. The question is – are you ready to keep pace with these rapid advancements.



