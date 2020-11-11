Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 984 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,183 in the last 365 days.

EAGLE I CAPITAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Eagle I Capital Corporation is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement.

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, November 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EAGLE I CAPITAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Toronto, Ontario, November 11, 2020 – Eagle I Capital Corporation (“Eagle I” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement, raising aggregate gross proceeds of $100,000 through the issuance of 40,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (each, a “Common Share”) at a price of $ 0.0025 per Common Share (the “Offering”). All Common Shares issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

In connection with the Offering, KW Capital Partners Limited (“KWCPL”), an Ontario incorporated holding company acquired 40,000,000 Common Shares, and now holds an aggregate of 40,000,000 Common Shares representing approximately 80.05% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis and partially diluted basis, being that the Company has no outstanding convertible securities. Prior to the Offering, KWCPL did not hold any Common Shares of the Company. KWCPL acquired these securities for investment purposes and may, from time to time, acquire additional securities of the Company or dispose of such securities as KWCPL may deem appropriate. For the purpose of NI 62-103, the registered office address of KWCPL is 10 Wanless Ave, Suite 201, Toronto, Ontario M4N 1V6.

Copies of the respective early warning reports that will be filed by KWCPL may be obtained on the Company’s SEDAR profile or by contacting the Company at (416) 710-4906.

About Eagle I Capital Corporation.

The Company is a mineral exploration company with no current activities or operations.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Michael Lerner
Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer & Director
T: 416-710-4906
E: mlerner10@gmail.com

Michael Lerner
Eagle I Capital Corporation
+1 4167104906
email us here

You just read:

EAGLE I CAPITAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Distribution channels: Mining Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.