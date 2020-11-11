EAGLE I CAPITAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT
Eagle I Capital Corporation is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement.TORONTO, ON, CANADA, November 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EAGLE I CAPITAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT
Toronto, Ontario, November 11, 2020 – Eagle I Capital Corporation (“Eagle I” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement, raising aggregate gross proceeds of $100,000 through the issuance of 40,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (each, a “Common Share”) at a price of $ 0.0025 per Common Share (the “Offering”). All Common Shares issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities legislation.
In connection with the Offering, KW Capital Partners Limited (“KWCPL”), an Ontario incorporated holding company acquired 40,000,000 Common Shares, and now holds an aggregate of 40,000,000 Common Shares representing approximately 80.05% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis and partially diluted basis, being that the Company has no outstanding convertible securities. Prior to the Offering, KWCPL did not hold any Common Shares of the Company. KWCPL acquired these securities for investment purposes and may, from time to time, acquire additional securities of the Company or dispose of such securities as KWCPL may deem appropriate. For the purpose of NI 62-103, the registered office address of KWCPL is 10 Wanless Ave, Suite 201, Toronto, Ontario M4N 1V6.
Copies of the respective early warning reports that will be filed by KWCPL may be obtained on the Company’s SEDAR profile or by contacting the Company at (416) 710-4906.
About Eagle I Capital Corporation.
The Company is a mineral exploration company with no current activities or operations.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
Michael Lerner
Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer & Director
T: 416-710-4906
E: mlerner10@gmail.com
Michael Lerner
Eagle I Capital Corporation
+1 4167104906
email us here