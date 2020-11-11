The Park Prodigy Extends It's Special Ticket Event Promotion
The Park Prodigy announces the extension of their Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party tickets and Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party tickets promotion.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, The Park Prodigy, (a trusted source for theme park tickets and personalized vacation packages) announces the extension of their Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party tickets and Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party tickets promotion. It has always been our goal to help families save time and money on their next vacation, and the company understands many of us are facing new challenges and we are living under a new normal. We understand why Disney has made the tough decision to cancel both the Halloween and Christmas special events in 2020 and we want to continue to do our part to help families re-scheduling their trip for next year.
The Park Prodigy has extended their $5.00 Disney Gift Card offer until the end of the year to clients who purchase their 2021 Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party Tickets and 2021 Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party Tickets. All you have to do is email Mike@theparkprodigy.com and ask to be notified when ticket prices are released.
The company is thrilled to extend this offer with high hopes that it will help guests plan a magical vacation in 2021!
Planning Your Next Orlando Vacation
If you are visiting Orlando in 2021 and don't know where to start, be sure to check out our free vacation planning tools including our Disney World Crowd Calendar/Universal Orlando Crowd Calendar, Disney World Vacation Planning Guide, the best time to visit Disney World in 2021 and Disney blog! Once you pick the best days to visit Orlando, you can shop for the perfect theme park tickets to fit your family’s vacations goals and budget!
The Park Prodigy can also help you get into Universal Orlando one hour earlier than everyone else with our Discounted Universal Orlando Tickets!
For additional information on current travel deals visit https://theparkprodigy.com/
About The Park Prodigy
Michael Belmont started The Park Prodigy with one goal in mind, “to save families time and money on their next vacation". All vacation planning tools on the website were created for YOU, and are always 100% free. We hope to help you and your family plan an unforgettable vacation no matter if it's later in 2020 or 2021 and beyond!
Contact Information:
Michael Belmont
407-630-8650
Mike@TheParkProdigy.com
TheParkProdigy.com
Michael Belmont
The Park Prodigy Travel Co.
+1 407-630-8650
Mike@theparkprodigy.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn