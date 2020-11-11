Holter Monitors Market Size to Reach Revenues of around USD 775 Million by 2025 – Arizton

The Holter monitor market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 8% during the period 2020–2025.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global Holter monitors market report.

The global Holter monitors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 8% during the period 2019−2025.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

1. The global Holter monitors market is anticipated to reach about $775 million by 2025 with a healthy growth of more than 8% over the forecast period.

2. Emergence of latest generation Holter monitors is expected to fuel the growth of the Holter monitors market over the forecast period.

3. The adoption of wireless technology for ECG recording is expected to be another prime factor contributing to the future market growth for Holter monitors globally.

4. Increasing use of ECG recordings in ambulatory settings is a major factor driving the global Holter monitors market.

5. The up to 7 days monitoring capacity segment contributed to the largest market share of around 88% in 2019.

6. North America dominated the global Holter monitors market with a share of around 40% in 2019.

Key Offerings:

• Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025

• Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

• Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by channels, monitoring capacity, end-user, and geography

• Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 44 other vendors

Get your sample today!

Holter Monitors Market – Segmentation

• In 2019, the 3 channels segment accounted for the largest share with over 48%. 3 channels recording highly improves the efficiency of healthcare operations in hospitals and specialized cardiac centers. Multiple tracings with 3 channels devices could be run off, eliminating costly and time-consuming electrostatic copying.

• The up to 7 days segment accounted for the maximum market share due to 7 days Holters’ accurate and effective clinical results for diagnosing arrhythmia and associated disorders. Arterial fibrillation (AF) screening after stroke with up to 7 days Holter monitoring is a routine screening tool.

• In 2019, the hospital end-user segment accounted for over 48% of the global Holter monitors market. Healthcare professionals in hospitals use these devices for monitoring symptoms associated with arrhythmia. The market is growing at a healthy rate due to the high adoption of the latest generation of Holter monitors.

Holter Monitors Market by Channel

• 3 Channels

• 12 Channels

• Others

Holter Monitors Market by Monitoring Capacity

• Up to 7 Days

• Above 7 Days

Holter Monitors Market by End-user

• Hospitals

• Specialty Cardiac Centers

• Others

Holter Monitors Market – Dynamics

The increasing demand for ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices has encouraged several vendors to develop advanced platforms/devices to address the unmet needs in the treatment of cardiac arrhythmia and other coronary disorders. The ambulatory cardiac monitoring technology has witnessed several technical advancements and improvements over the years. Technological advancements in Holter monitoring devices have revolutionized and enhanced the clinical outcome of ambulatory ECG procedures. Since the first commercial appearance in the 1960s, continuous innovation and research have led to further innovations in the Holter monitoring space. Traditional Holter monitors can be typically worn for 24 to 48 hours. Latest generation Holter monitors can be worn for a few days or weeks with more accurate and precise monitoring.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

• Embracing Wireless Technology for Holter Monitors

• Growing Popularity for Extended Holter Monitoring

• Increasing Prevalence of Cardiac Disorders

• Increasing Adoption of Ambulatory Heart Monitoring Devices

Holter Monitors Market – Geography

North America dominates the Holter monitors market. Increase in burden of diseases along with better access to treatment is the primary factor for North America’s high market share. The strong presence of prominent Holter monitors vendors is also another reason for the higher adoption of Holter monitors in North America. Increase in patients suffering from CVDs, AF, and the necessity to diagnose diseases with advanced procedures is expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/holter-monitors-market-size-analysis

By Geography

• North America

• US

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• UK

• Italy

• Spain

• APAC

• Japan

• China

• India

• South Korea

• Australia

• Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Argentina

• Middle East & Africa

• Turkey

• Saudi Arabia

• South Africa

• Iran

Major Vendors

• GE Healthcare

• GE Healthcare

• Koninklijke Philips

• iRhythm Technologies

• Hillrom

• BioTelemetry

Other Prominent Vendors

• ACSDiagnostics

• Advanced Instrumentations

• AMEDTEC Medizintechnik Aue

• ASPEL

• Hangzhou Beneware Medical Equipment

• Biomedical Instruments

• Biotricity

• Bittium

• BPL Medical Technologies

• Borsam Biomedical Instruments

• BTL

• CONTEC MEDICAL SYSTEMS

• Cortrium

• custo med

• Oy Diagnostic Devices Development – DDD

• dms-service

• EB Neuro

• EDAN Instruments

• Forest Medical

• FUKUDA DENSHI

• Holter Supplies

• Labtech

• Lepu Medical

• LUMED

• medical ECONET

• Medicomp

• Meditech Kft.

• Meditech Equipment

• Midmark

• MONITOR

• Nasan Medical Electronics

• Nasiff Associates

• NEUROSOFT

• Norav Medical

• NorthEast Monitoring

• Preventice Solutions

• ScottCare Cardiovascular Solutions

• SCHILLER

• Shenzhen Biocare Bio-Medical Equipment

• Spacelabs Healthcare

• Suzuken Company

• Trimpeks

• TRISMED

Looking for more information? Click Here