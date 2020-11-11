Better Blood Sugar, Better Immunity: DS-Palmlab Making Monitoring Easier

We share what we have and support our client to win success in the market. Just like you are one of our family.” — Dora Lin, General Manager

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, November 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aurum Biomedical, a biotechnology medical device manufacturer will be launching their newest product, DS-Palmlab Blood Glucose Monitoring System at the upcoming 2020 MEDICA event. It is an innovative health care company that provides people with diabetes quick and highly accurate blood sugar and ketone level testing results.

Marketed as high-quality home use detectors, the DS-Palmlab Blood Glucose Monitoring System uses a GDH-FAD enzyme formula that avoids interference of xylose effectively. Its smart testing system allows users to detect blood sugar and ketone levels at home instantly along with a ketone warning and the ability to set up to 4 sets of reminders for blood sugar testing per day. Aurum Biomedical is committed to providing a variety of IVD solutions, and sees a vast opportunity in the IVDmarket.

Top Competitive Advantages:

• Monitors a variety of physiological values

• Blood glucose monitoring unaffected by xylose

• Applicable for blood sample from fingertip, arterial and venous

• Hematocrit (HCT) correction

“We share what we have and support our client to win success in the market, as if you are one of our family,” said Aurum Biomedical General Manager.

About Aurum Biomedical

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, Aurum Biomedical is an advanced leader in developing innovative In Vitro Diagnostic Devices (IVD). It is looking to transform the way users typically use IVD systems, from “needing IVD systems to loving IVD systems”. The company is making its services affordable/available in 30+ countries around the globe by introducing top biochemical technology and customized services. For more information, please visit https://www.aurumbio.com.

Additional Information:

Press Kit download: https://brand.sparkamplify.com/hannox-international-corp

