Machine 500, Redefining the CNC Machine Sourcing Process
TAIPEI, TAIWAN, November 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Machine 500 leads the way with a global Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machine sourcing search engine. It is a machine tool information platform that enables users to survey all machines with reviews from other machine users. Machine 500 will be launching their new product, machine search engine and rating system at the upcoming CNC machine related maker events.
Machine search engine and rating system is the first one click solution platform with more than 1000 different models, targeting to provide users and buyers with the best suitable machine. Searching for the ideal machine is often tedious work, however with the machine search engine and rating system, buyers can easily access all necessary information and quotation in one click and compare the pros and cons to help them determine the machine that best meets their needs. Machine 500 is committed to solving the cumbersome sourcing process for machine buyers, and sees a tremendous opportunity in changing the CNC machine purchasing process and providing better user experience.
Top Competitive Advantages:
• One click solution to get quotations and machine specification
• Customer rating system
• Machinery topic related discussion forum
About Machine 500
Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Taipei, Machine 500 is an innovative leader in providing CNC machine purchasing solutions with detailed information and latest reviews shared by platform members. It not only helps users save time and money but also makes the cumbersome purchasing process quick and easy. For more information, please visit https://www.machine500.com/en/index/.
Additional Information:
Press Kit download: https://brand.sparkamplify.com/machine-500
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/machine500/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/500Machine
LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/company/machine500
###
Media contact: James Huang
Email: james@pulchertool.com
Phone: +886933834971
James Huang
Machine500
+886 933834971
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn