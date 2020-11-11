Mississippi Connects: Computer Devices Scheduled for Delivery to DeSoto Public School District Nov. 9-11

MEDIA ADVISORY

For Immediate Release: November 9, 2020

WHO: DeSoto Public School District is scheduled to receive computer devices through Mississippi Connects

WHAT: The Mississippi Legislature allocated $200 million through two laws for Mississippi Connects, so school districts can purchase computer devices and other tools to enable students to continue learning when they are not in a school building. Districts are purchasing nearly 390,000 computer devices, which are being delivered now through November.

WHEN: November 9-11

Delivery schedule is subject to change. Contact each district to confirm delivery date, time and location. District directory: https://www.mdek12.org/dd