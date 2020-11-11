FITE Adds Weekly Free Show from The Gamer Hour
FITE, the premiere global streaming platform for sports and entertainment, announced today that they’ve expanded into the esports content vertical by adding The Gamer Hour to their Tuesday programming schedule, available free of charge.
Hosted by Esports Hall of Fame broadcaster, Chris Puckett, Esportz Network’s exciting new weekly entertainment esports talk show, features interviews with celebrities from traditional sports, musicians, comedians, and movie stars that enjoy gaming. Topics cover how they got into gaming, their favorite games, and why they are gaming enthusiasts. Other show highlights include compelling gameplay, new game reveals, and expert reviews. Recent celebrity guests in the show’s debut season include rising NBA standouts Josh Hart and Hamidou Diallo, and top NFL wide receiver Kendrick Bourne with many more to come. The show looks to appeal to a broad audience including dedicated gamers and casual gamers through the draw of its celebrity guests.
The Gamer Hour, which is filmed at the iconic New York City Times Square Reuters studio and produced by Reuters Broadcast Solutions and Esportz Network, is available globally on more than 50 media distribution platforms.
FITE launched the first three episodes to watch on-demand and will offer a new episode each Tuesday on the platform at no charge. The latest show, episode 4 will debut on Nov. 10th at 9 pm ET, and all subsequent weekly shows will debut at the same timeslot on Tuesday evenings. All programs will be available for on-demand airing after initial airing.
“We are excited to be the first esports program to join with FITE, a premier global streaming platform for sports and entertainment,” said Mark Thimmig, chairman, CEO of Esportz Network. “FITE recognizes the massive growth of the esports audience, and is a perfect showcase for our show’s compelling content.”
During a varied gaming career going back to 2002, Puckett has been an esports broadcaster, player, producer, tournament lead, and commentator. Starting as a professional player in the early competitive scenes of Halo and Call of Duty, he quickly became one of esports’ top personalities. Since Overwatch League’s inaugural season in 2018, his two years as a primary host helped pave the way for his ongoing success.
Tune into The Gamer Hour every Tuesday at 6 p.m. PT -- (https://www.fite.tv/vl/p/esportz-network/).
ABOUT Esportz Entertainment Corp.
Esportz Entertainment Corp. is located at the epicenter of esports, surrounded by hundreds of the greatest names in game development, arenas, tournament play, and those who drive the global esports industry. Esportz Entertainment Corp. through its Esportz Network, (https://www.esportznetwork.com ), one of the largest global esports news organizations with over 90 reporters, photographers, videographers around the world, and a Reuters global partner for esports, is covering esports leagues, teams, athletes, along with the people and the companies behind the sport in a manner that matches the excitement and rapid global growth of esports. Esportz Network is developing additional high-quality programming directed to the broader esports /gaming audience and communities.
About FITE
FITE is the premiere global streaming platform for sports and entertainment, and is accessible via all of its free apps for iOS, Huawei and Android mobile devices, Apple TV, Android TV, ROKU, PS4, Chromecast, Xbox, Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex, Cox Contour, Foxxum, Amazon Fire, Vizio SmartCast TV, Netrange, Vidaa, Hisense, VEWD, TiVO, Netgem TV and more than 7,000 Smart TV models, as well as online at www.FITE.tv. Follow FITE on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Contact us at info@fite.tv.
