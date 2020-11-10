Public invited to attend SR 526 virtual open house

DiAngelea Millar, communications, 206-440-4457

Focus is to improve trip reliability in Everett

EVERETT – People who travel on the "Boeing Freeway," also known as State Route 526 in Everett, often face long commutes and heavy congestion during the afternoon peak travel periods.

To help improve trip reliability and reduce the amount of traffic cutting through nearby neighborhoods, the Washington State Department of Transportation has developed a series of improvements for the corridor.

Several options were considered and narrowed to those that fit within project goals and funding resources to include:

a new eastbound lane between Seaway Boulevard and I-5;

better signal operations at the SR 526/SR 527 intersection;

a widened Seaway Boulevard on-ramp;

improvements at the SR 526 ramp to northbound I-5.

Online open house

Community members are invited to learn more about these changes and provide input through an online open house, which closes Dec. 11.

Accessing the online open house

For those who wish to participate but do not have broadband service, free WiFi access is available at these Drive-In WiFi Hotspot locations:

Evergreen Branch Library, 9512 Evergreen Way, Everett

Mariner Library, 520 128th St. SW, Suites A9 and A10, Everett

Additional Drive-In WiFi Hotspots can be found at www.commerce.wa.gov/building-infrastructure/washington-state-drive-in-wifi-hotspots-location-finder/

These improvements were initially evaluated by an advisory group that included representatives from public works, transit, planning agencies, local business interests and freight. The project is funded by the 2015 Connecting Washington transportation package and is intended to support the growing economy of Everett. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2022.