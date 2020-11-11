Thomas Bryant, an NBA standout for the Washington Wizards, appeared last night on The Gamer Hour with Chris Puckett

NBA basketball center Thomas Bryant for the Washington Wizards was the featured guest last night on The Gamer Hour, (https://www.thegamerhour.com/ ), Esportz Network’s exciting new entertainment esports talk show. Esportz Network’s new talk show, the Gamer Hour, features interviews with celebrities from traditional sports, musicians, comedians, and movie stars that enjoy gaming every Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET.

The show featured Puckett interviewing Bryant about his gaming interests, and was highlighted by an exciting NBA2K21 showdown

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thomas Bryant, an NBA standout for the Washington Wizards, appeared as last night’s guest on The Gamer Hour with Esports Hall of Fame Broadcaster Chris PuckettThe weekly show, which films at the iconic New York City Times Square Reuters studio, features interviews with celebrities from traditional sports, musicians, comedians, and movie stars who enjoy gamingThomas Bryant, an emerging NBA basketball center for the Washington Wizards, was the featured guest last night on The Gamer Hour, ( https://www.thegamerhour.com/ ), Esportz Entertainment Corp. / Esportz Network ’s exciting new entertainment esports talk show, joining esports hall of fame broadcaster Chris Puckett.Puckett interviewed Bryant about his gaming interests, his early love for playing PlayStation games, and how playing the game, NBA Jam, first introduced him to the sport of basketball. Bryant also talked about how popular video games are with NBA players on the road and in the recent bubble, revealed his all-time favorite NBA player, and shared a review of NBA2K21.In one of the show’s top highlights, reflecting the program’s unique offering for viewers, Bryant and Puckett -- the professional athlete vs. the gamer -- face off in an entertaining NBA2K21 gameplay showdown. In the game, Bryant played as the Wizards, and Puckett chose the NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers. You’ll never imagine who won their exciting duel.You can watch the entire show, which aired on November 10, here: https://youtu.be/d13ta-udaBw ).Known for his exceptional shooting accuracy, rebounds, and speed, the 6-foot-10 Bryant is considered one of the NBA’s top promising young centers.The 23-year-old Bryant, who was a second-round pick in the 2017 NBA Draft going to the Utah Jazz, was later traded along with Josh Hart to the Los Angeles Lakers. In July 2018, Bryant was picked up by the Washington Wizards, and a few months later, in December, he shot 14-for-14 from the field and scored a career-high 31 points against the Phoenix Suns. This was the fourth most shots made without a miss in NBA history.This past season, Bryant, as the Wizards’ starting center, scored 20 points or more in four of the team’s eight games in the bubble, including a 30-point, 13-rebound effort in an August 2 loss to BrooklynAs a college player, Bryant was a standout for the Indiana Hoosiers. In his first year, he was named both Big Ten All-Freshman team as well as Third-team All-Big Ten.Outside of his basketball pursuits, Thomas is an avid gamer and also enjoys playing Call of Duty, Assassin’s Creed, and Madden.“As a first of its kind, The Gamer Hour celebrates the convergence of traditional sports, music, comedy, and acting with esports and gaming. If you enjoy hearing about celebrities that have grown up with gaming, and who lead interesting busy lives, The Gamer Hour is a must-see and share show,” said Mark Thimmig, chairman, CEO of Esportz Network.The Gamer Hour, which is filmed at the iconic New York City Times Square Reuters studio and produced by Reuters Broadcast Solutions and Esportz Network, is available globally on Fite .TV, ( https://www.fite.tv/vl/p/esportz-network/ ), and more than 50 media distribution platforms.The Gamer Hour, sponsored by leading gaming audio and accessory providers Turtle Beachand its Hamburg, Germany-based PC brand, ROCCAT, features interviews with celebrities from traditional sports, musicians, comedians, and movie stars that enjoy gaming. This show was designed to meet the ever-increasing demand for high-quality, fun, and compelling video-on-demand esports and gaming programming. The first late-night show dedicated to all things gaming and esports puts you the gamer – first and foremost – with your favorite celebrities playing and talking about your favorite games every Tuesday at 6 p.m. PT. The show looks to appeal to a broad audience including dedicated gamers and casual gamers through the draw of its celebrity guests.Fans can view the show and follow upcoming guests and showtimes on The Gamer Hour website and through social media.Those interested in becoming a show sponsor for The Gamer Hour, appearing as a show guest, or investing please reach out to Esportz Network at info@esportznetwork.com.ABOUT Esportz Entertainment Corp.Esportz Entertainment Corp. is located at the epicenter of esports, surrounded by hundreds of the greatest names in game development, arenas, tournament play, and those who drive the global esports industry. Esportz Entertainment Corp. through its Esportz Network, ( https://www.esportznetwork.com ), one of the largest global esports news organizations with over 90 reporters, photographers, videographers around the world, and a Reuters global partner for esports, is covering esports leagues, teams, athletes, along with the people and the companies behind the sport in a manner that matches the excitement and rapid global growth of esports. Esportz Network is developing additional high-quality programming directed to the broader esports /gaming audience and communities.Media Contact:George PappasConservaco/The Ignite Agency562 857-5680george@conservaco.com

The Gamer Hour show featuring NBA standout Thomas Bryant from the Washington Wizards