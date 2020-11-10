Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Put a turkey on your table this November

There’s more than one way to put a turkey on your table for Thanksgiving. Rather than head to the grocery store, some hunters plan to get their birds during the hunting season for wild turkey already underway in Idaho. In units 8, 10A, 11, 11A, 13, 14, 15, 16, & 18, the season runs from August 30 - December 31, 2020.

While turkey hunting is a great way to get out this November, there are many other outdoor activities to consider with the family. November is prime time to head outside for game, fish, or wildlife viewing too.

Waterfowl: Hunting and viewing seasons for ducks and geese should get into full swing in parts of the state this month, where migratory waterfowl are expected to make another strong showing this year.

Trout: With thousands of trout recently stocked in lakes, anglers should have plenty of places to enjoy great fishing this fall.

Deer and elk: Hunters heading afield for deer and elk this month should check out hunting prospects for season insights.

View deer in rut: With the peak of mule deer breeding season (or rut) in mid-November, this is the time to view antlered bucks vying for dominance over other bucks or seeking does.

Enjoy a safe and memorable time in the woods with family and friends this November. Contact the regional office (208) 799-5010 for more information. 

Put a turkey on your table this November

