Gaiser Ranch Shooting Area on Craig Mountain WMA Temporarily Closed Due to Dry Conditions

As dry summer conditions continue across the region, the Gaiser Ranch shooting area at the end of Redbird Road on Craig Mountain Wildlife Management Area (WMA) has been temporarily closed to help reduce wildfire risk. The area is expected to reopen in the fall when conditions become more favorable.

Visitors should also be aware that shooting remains prohibited in all parking areas throughout Craig Mountain WMA due to high recreational use.

Throughout the summer, outdoor recreationists are encouraged to stay informed about Stage 1 and Stage 2 Fire Restrictions, which may affect activities such as campfires, chainsaw use, and other equipment that could create fire hazards.

Craig Mountain WMA continues to be a popular destination for hunting, wildlife viewing, hiking, and other outdoor activities. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game appreciates the many visitors who help care for the area by staying on designated roads, packing out trash, and respecting seasonal restrictions designed to protect public lands and wildlife habitat.

These small actions help ensure that Craig Mountain WMA remains a scenic and enjoyable place for recreation for years to come.

For more information:

https://idfg.idaho.gov/visit/wma/craig-mountain

Understanding Stage 1 and 2 Fire Restrictions | Idaho Department of Lands