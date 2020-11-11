SOL ALCHEMY SNACKS LAUNCHED WITH NEW WEBSITE
Snacks with a purpose means magic in every bite.
In Sol Alchemy, we’ve reinvented the snack bar, creating never before available bites of exotic combinations of plants and herbs that heal the body and soul.”HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sol Alchemy Snacks are introduced with a new website. The innovative snacks have been consciously created to provide bite-sized plant-based snacks that are formulated for optimal health. The whole food ingredients were well researched and ethically sourced. They include adaptogens and other powerful herbs that help bodies heal.
The unique formulations of the three preliminary offerings are unlike anything else on the market. These delicious nut bites are a delicious blend of unsweetened fruits, nuts and botanical herbs, containing no gluten, no cane sugar, or unpronounceable additives, just healthy, clean foods. Perfect for intentional eating. Three initial flavors and their healthful benefits are: Cacao Brownie with botanical adaptogenic Red Reishi to preserve your health and immunity; Cookie Dough with botanical adaptogenic Brahmi for brain boost and clarity; and Almond Cherry with botanical adaptogenic Suma Root to promote vitality and energy.
Sol Alchemy is the brainchild of Gabriella Gordillo. Businesses owned by women are growing in importance as more and more women are self-sustaining by opening their own companies. She has started and operated a number of businesses. Gordillo brings her passion for food with a purpose to Sol Alchemy Snacks.
“It has been my mission to create delicious and healthy snacks that are convenient. That are not only good, but good for you,” stated Gabriella Gordillo, Principal of Sol Alchemy Snacks. "In Sol Alchemy, we’ve reinvented the snack bar, creating never before available bites of exotic combinations of plants and herbs that heal the body and soul.”
Even the packaging is healthy for the environment. Six individually wrapped bites are packaged in pouches that are 85% post-consumer recycled materials. It sets a high standard and is a best practice for consumable goods. By purchasing products packaged with post-consumer recycled material, consumers help make recycling efforts actually make a difference!
To find out more go to solalchemysnacks.com
About Sol Alchemy
Founded in 2020 by Gabriella Gordillo in response to her belief that there is need for snacks with a purpose. While Sol Alchemy Snacks are made in New York, the idea was conceived in Hawaii, grew up and developed further in Berkeley, CA with research and sourcing from many places around the world. Sol Alchemy has a worldview that is expansive and inclusive — pairing culinary ideals with science, health, culture and tradition. Wrapping it up in delicious healthy bites for an intentional snacking experience. Currently three flavors of snacks are available on the website only.
