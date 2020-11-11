TUMOR MARKERS FOR DELTAREX-G GENE THERAPY, THE SAFER CHECKPOINT INHIBITOR FOR SARCOMA
The Aveni Foundation mission is to expedite development of gene-targeted technologies for cancer and COVID-19
Graphic illustration of DeltaRex-G vector. The DeltaRex-G vector displaying a Sig targeting peptide (A), for binding to Signature (Sig) Proteins in the tumor microenvironment [TME] (B), and encodes a dominant negative human cyclin G1 inhibitor gene (C).
A BEACON IN OUR CAMPAIGN AGAINST SARCOMA
Metastatic cancer is, hitherto, associated with an invariable fatal outcome. DeltaRex-G (a tumor-targeted gene vector displaying a Signature (SIG)-binding peptide and encoding a CCNG1 inhibitor gene) has induced long-term (>12 years) survival in patients with hard-to-treat cancers including Stage 4 sarcoma, lymphoma, cancer of the pancreas and breast, with minimal, if any, side effects (Molecular Therapy Vol 27 No 4S1 April 2019, abs 275). Two patients had available molecular profiles, which included mutations along the CCNG1 pathway: TP53, PIK3CA, and MAP kinase.
The Objectives of the study are: (1)To evaluate the frequency of genetic mutations along the CCNG1 pathway in patients with sarcoma, and (2) To identify patients who are likely to benefit most from DeltaRex-G tumor-targeted gene therapy. Methods: The molecular profile of archived tumors of four hundred fifty-one (451) patients who were treated at the Cancer Center from October 2019 to April 2020 were examined. Results: CCNG1 pathway mutations were found in 62 of 157 (39.5%) patients, with 22 (36%) patients having leiomyosarcoma (LMS). The tumors of three patients were tested for CCNG1 expression and all 3 tumors showed enhanced expression (80-90% cancer cells) of the CCNG1 protooncogene. The authors conclude that (1) Genetic mutations along the CCNG1 pathway in sarcoma are not uncommon; (2) These mutations may serve as novel biomarkers for gene-targeted therapy, specifically with DeltaRex-G, to prolong survival and potentially, elicit a cure, and (3) A Phase 2 study using DeltaRex-G is warranted to correlate treatment outcome parameters in patients with genetic mutations along the CCNG1 pathway.
The Aveni Foundation is actively raising funds for this Phase 2 study. According to Dr. Erlinda M. Gordon, Director of Biological and Immunological Therapies at the Sarcoma Oncology Center: “The results of this Phase 2 study is hypothesis generating and will be used in planning a Phase 3 clinical trial to determine if augmented CCNG1 gene expression and/or genetic mutations along the CCNG1 pathway are definitive biomarkers that would predict a favorable response to DeltaRex-G gene therapy”.
WE HOPE TO MAKE A DIFFERENCE IN THE FUTURE OF SARCOMA PATIENTS:
• Click on the DONATE button at www.avenifoundation.org
• Send a check to: Aveni Foundation, 2811 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 777, Santa Monica CA 90403
• Wire funds to: Chase Bank, Account Name: Aveni Foundation, Routing No: 322 271 627 Checking Acct. No.: 317 312 673, SWIFT CHASUS33
For further information, please visit our websites: www.avenifoundation.org, www.sarcomaoncology.com or contact Dr. Gordon at egordon@avenifoundation.org or egordon@sarcomaoncology.com.
Erlinda Gordon
Aveni Foundation
+1 818-726-3278
erlinda.gordon@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn