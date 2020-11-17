FAST DOLPHIN DIVES INTO CANADA’S IT STAFFING MARKET

Fast Dolphin, over 16 years of solid experience in the IT Staffing industry Carlos Guerrero and Ramon Osuna, Senior Partners of Fast Dolphin

Fast Dolphin, an international IT staffing firm, opens its operations in Canada, solidifying its presence in the largest markets throughout the Americas.

We have found in Fast Dolphin a strong partner for our temporary talent needs in the US & Latin America, and now with its new operations in Canada, I'm confident they will provide outstanding results” — Sonia Kahn, Director of Workforce Management at Fujitsu America, Inc.