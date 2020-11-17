FAST DOLPHIN DIVES INTO CANADA’S IT STAFFING MARKET
Fast Dolphin, an international IT staffing firm, opens its operations in Canada, solidifying its presence in the largest markets throughout the Americas.
We have found in Fast Dolphin a strong partner for our temporary talent needs in the US & Latin America, and now with its new operations in Canada, I'm confident they will provide outstanding results”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fast Dolphin, an International IT staffing firm, opened a new office in Toronto, Canada, located at 130 King Street West, Suite 1800. The office will primarily attend to information technology (IT) staffing needs throughout Canada and will serve as additional support to their US operations. The Toronto team will report directly to Fast Dolphin’s headquarters located in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, USA.
“We have been successful in servicing the entire American continent through our operations in the US and Latin America, but we felt that we needed to be closer to our clients in this great country,” said Carlos Guerrero, Senior Partner of Fast Dolphin and Head of Sales. Guerrero also noted that the expansion will strongly benefit existing US and Latin American clients with operations in Canada, such as Fujitsu, one of their top clients.
“We have found in Fast Dolphin a strong partner for our temporary talent needs in the US and Latin America, and now with its new operations in Canada, I am confident they will provide outstanding results to our needs in that country,” said Sonia Kahn, Director of Workforce Management at Fujitsu America, Inc.
In addition to increasing clientele, Fast Dolphin strives to provide a broader set of career opportunities for Canadian IT professionals looking for innovative challenges under the new normal that has resulted from COVID-19.
“From a recruiting standpoint, our local presence in Canada will allow us to tap into its large talent pool, enabling us to provide very strong candidates not only for our growing base of Canadian clients, but also to our existing and future North American clients in general,” said Ramon Osuna, Fast Dolphin Senior Partner and Head of Recruiting. “Our team of seasoned multilingual recruiters with solid knowledge of different information technology platforms allows us to provide the best candidates available on the market to our Canadian clients in a rapid and effective way.”
By entering Canada’s crucial market with its fifth location, Fast Dolphin now has a foothold throughout the largest markets in the Americas in terms of economy size and IT talent needs. This will provide Fast Dolphin with a new solid platform to offer services across this vast region, and benefit from the synergies that arise from having different subsidiaries collaborating as one team, supporting its client’s continent-wide initiatives, with a crew of adaptable IT professionals who will consistently exceed expectations.
As a result of increasing its outreach on both sides of the IT supply chain, Fast Dolphin now swims in Canadian waters to keep its lead in the ever-changing IT industry.
About Fast Dolphin:
Founded in 2004, with offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil and Colombia, Fast Dolphin has worked with more than 320 clients and is recognized as a leader in the IT staffing industry providing bilingual and trilingual experts across the region, with experience in country-specific cultural, tax and legal implications, so that companies can seamlessly implement their technology initiatives throughout the entire continent. For more information, visit www.fastdolphin.com.
