Fast Dolphin Celebrates 20 Years of Excellence in International Staffing

Carlos Guerrero and Ramon Osuna, Founders and Senior Partners at Fast Dolphin

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fast Dolphin , a premier international staffing company, is proud to celebrate its 20th anniversary. Founded in 2004, Fast Dolphin has evolved from a small startup into a international leader, with operations in the United States (headquarters), Canada, Mexico, Colombia, and Brazil. The company’s journey over the past two decades has been defined by consistent growth, resilience, and a steadfast commitment to professionalism and ethics.A Journey of Resiliency and GrowthFast Dolphin’s success over the past 20 years is rooted in its ability to adapt and thrive in a dynamic industry. By focusing on recruiting highly skilled IT professionals, particularly those who speak English, Spanish and Portuguese, the company has met the demands of an increasingly globalized marketplace. Fast Dolphin’s resiliency in the face of challenges has enabled it to expand its service offerings , which now include customized staffing solutions and comprehensive payroll services tailored to clients across the Americas."Our 20th anniversary marks a significant milestone for Fast Dolphin," said Carlos Guerrero, Co-Founder and Senior Partner. "From the beginning, our goal was to create a company that could stand the test of time by adhering to our core values of professionalism, ethics, and delivering top-quality services . These principles have guided us through two decades of growth and success."Strategic Global ExpansionFast Dolphin’s expansion into international markets has been a key driver of its success. Recognizing the demand for specialized IT staffing across the Americas, the company strategically established operations in Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, and Canada. This expansion has allowed Fast Dolphin to offer its clients a diverse pool of talent and to build a robust international presence that sets it apart in the industry."Entering international markets has been one of our most rewarding achievements," said Ramon Osuna, Co-Founder and Senior Partner. "Each new market brought unique challenges, but by maintaining our commitment to high standards and ethical practices, we were able to navigate these successfully. Our global team’s dedication has been instrumental in establishing Fast Dolphin as a trusted partner for businesses seeking top IT talent."Acknowledging Our Pillars of SuccessAs Fast Dolphin celebrates this important milestone, the company recognizes the exceptional contributions of its three key pillars: the strategic planning of Administration, the responsiveness of Recruiting, and the accountability and ownership of Sales. Led by Guillermo Hernandez, Nancy Cardona, and Sylvia Vidrio, respectively, each of these divisions has played a crucial role in the company’s sustained success. Their leadership, combined with the collaborative efforts of their teams, has been fundamental in overcoming the challenges of the past 20 years and driving the company’s growth."Our success is a testament to the dedication and expertise of Sylvia, Nancy, Guillermo, and their teams," said Carlos Guerrero. "Their commitment to excellence has been a cornerstone of Fast Dolphin’s achievements. We are deeply grateful for their efforts and proud of the outstanding work they continue to do."Gratitude to Clients and PartnersFast Dolphin extends its deepest gratitude to its clients, partners, employees, and all the IT professionals who collaborate with us. The company’s success is a reflection of the trust and support of its clients, the collaboration of its partners, and the hard work of its dedicated employees. Together, we have built something truly special.Looking Forward: Building on a LegacyAs Fast Dolphin celebrates this important milestone, the company is also looking ahead with a clear vision for the future. The leadership team is focused on further expanding its global footprint, enhancing service offerings, and continuing to innovate in response to the evolving needs of the market. Fast Dolphin’s commitment to its core values will remain the foundation of its future growth."While we take pride in our achievements over the past 20 years, our eyes are firmly set on the future," added Ramon Osuna. "We are dedicated to building on our legacy by continuing to offer unparalleled staffing solutions and by constantly seeking ways to improve and expand our services. We believe that our best years are still ahead of us."This anniversary is both a celebration of past achievements and a reaffirmation of its commitment to the future. With a strong foundation, a talented team, and a clear vision for continued growth, Fast Dolphin is poised to further its legacy of excellence in the years to come.For more information about Fast Dolphin and its services, please visit www.fastdolphin.com or contact Carlos Guerrero at 954-376-3269.________________________________________________________________________________________________________________About Fast DolphinFast Dolphin is a leading international staffing company specializing in recruiting bilingual and multilingual IT experts across the Americas. Founded in 2004, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-quality staffing solutions, along with comprehensive payroll and customized staffing services. With operations in the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, and Canada, Fast Dolphin is committed to helping clients achieve their goals through innovative solutions and exceptional service.

