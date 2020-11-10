Route 3034 McMillan Road Paving Starts Thursday in Upper St. Clair

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing milling and paving operations on Route 3034 (McMillan Road) in Upper St. Clair Township, Allegheny County will begin Thursday, November 12 weather permitting.

Crews from A. Liberoni, Inc. will conduct milling and paving operations, base repairs and traffic loop sensor installation on McMillan Road between Painters Run Road and Fort Couch Road. To allow the work to occur, McMillan Road will be closed and through traffic will be detoured according to the following schedule:

McMillan Road will close between Painters Run Road and Fort Couch Road from 7 a.m. Thursday morning continuously through 5 p.m. Friday

Restrictions will be lifted from Friday night at 5 p.m. through 7 a.m. Monday morning

McMillan Road will re-close between Painters Run Road and Fort Couch Road from 7 a.m. Monday morning continuously through 5 p.m. Tuesday afternoon

Posted Detours

From Painters Run Road

From Painters Run Road, traffic would head east

Painters Run Road becomes Gilkeson Road

Turn right onto Route 19 (Washington Road)

Turn right onto Fort Couch Road

Follow Fort Couch Road back to McMillan Road

End detour

From Fort Couch Road

If work is completed early, the roadway will reopen to traffic.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #