HouseMaster® Home Inspections' Military Veteran Owner Tim Fisher Celebrated, Shares Words of Wisdom

Honored as an exemplary veteran franchise owner, Fisher shared with HouseMaster what it means to be a veteran and the importance of Veterans Day

STAFFORD, VIRGINIA, USA, November 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recognized for its commitment to those who served, HouseMaster — the original home inspection franchise — salutes veterans every day, but especially on this Veterans Day. Recognized by Entrepreneur Media as one of the Top Franchises for Veterans and by Franchise Business Review as a leading franchise for veterans, HouseMaster gives tribute to Army retiree Tim Fisher on this year’s Veterans Day.

“We’re so proud of what Tim has done for our country and so happy HouseMaster is the franchising business he decided to launch,” said Kathleen Kuhn, President and CEO of HouseMaster. “Our veterans have proven to be leaders within our system. They embrace our culture and inspire all of us in the HouseMaster family. Tim has an extraordinary story to tell and I’m pleased he chose to build memories with HouseMaster.”

Fisher retired from the Army in 2015 as a lieutenant colonel after 28 years of service. Shortly thereafter, he decided he wanted to work for himself while maintaining the values of years spent in service to his country.

“Being in the military, I learned the number one thing is always making sure you get your job done. You also need to be able to work independently to get things done quickly and effectively,” Fisher said. “These disciplines that I learned while servicing carry over into my work for HouseMaster in my Virginian community.”

Those skills are helping Fisher grow his HouseMaster franchise. After several years, he is “getting ready to hire some additional people” to provide more inspections in his service area.



With almost 30 years in the armed forces and hopefully many more to come with HouseMaster, Fisher is thankful for HouseMaster’s commitment to veterans. He said he looks forward to making many more new memories with his franchise in Virginia.

