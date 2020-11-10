HouseMaster® Home Inspections' Military Veteran Owner Dave Toops Celebrated, Shares Words of Wisdom

Honored as an exemplary veteran franchise owner, Toops shared with HouseMaster what it means to him being a veteran and the importance of Veterans Day

AURORA, COLORADO, USA, November 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recognized for its commitment to those who served, HouseMaster — the original home inspection franchise — salutes veterans every day, but especially on this Veterans Day. Recognized by Entrepreneur Media as one of the Top Franchises for Veterans and by Franchise Business Review as a leading franchise for veterans, HouseMaster gives tribute to Air Force retiree Dave Toops on this year’s Veterans Day.

“We’re so proud of what Dave has done for our country and so happy HouseMaster is the franchising business he decided to launch,” said Kathleen Kuhn, President and CEO of HouseMaster. “Our veterans have proven to be leaders within our system. They embrace our culture and inspire all of us in the HouseMaster family. Dave has an extraordinary story to tell and I’m pleased he chose to build memories with HouseMaster.”

Dave Toops served 21 years in the United States Air Force as a Chinese Linguist and Intelligence Analyst. He retired in 2012, proceeded to work for a few corporations until February of 2020, and attended his first HouseMaster training session in March 2020.

“My skills as an Intelligence Analyst gave me a keen eye for detail and the ability to write reports based on my findings,” Toops said. “These skills transitioned over nicely when I came on board with HouseMaster. I felt like I instantly clicked into place.”

He also noted that to him, Veterans Day where he remembers everyone he served with and the sacrifices they made for this country. He’s enjoying his new-found passion for understanding the needs of consumers. “I like meeting them and helping out to the best of my abilities,” he said. He also explained that he likes the challenge of unknown situations and loves the reward when he is able to solve them.

Over 20 years in the armed forces and now hopeful years to come with HouseMaster, Toops is thankful for HouseMaster’s commitment to veterans, and looks forward to the many new memories that he will make with his franchise in Colorado.

HouseMaster’s guaranteed inspections enable potential home buyers and sellers the opportunity to make educated real estate decisions. From interior systems such as plumbing and electrical to exterior components like the roof and siding, the HouseMaster Home Inspection includes the evaluation of the visible and accessible major elements of the home. Our goal is to help the home buyer feel confident they have the information they need to make an informed decision.



For more information, visit http://housemaster.com.



###

About HouseMaster®

HouseMaster®, a Neighborly® company, provides professional home inspection services and high-quality service experiences to residential and commercial real estate buyers and sellers across the U.S. and Canada. Founded in 1979, HouseMaster is the first home inspection business to the franchise and includes more than 170 franchise owners serving more than 300 franchise territories. HouseMaster is part of Neighborly, the world’s largest home services franchisor of 27 brands and more than 4,300 franchises collectively serving 10 million+ customers in nine countries, focused on repairing, maintaining and enhancing homes and businesses. Neighborly brands are found at Neighborly.com in the United States and Neighbourly.ca in Canada. For more information about HouseMaster®, visit HouseMaster.com.

About Neighborly®

Neighborly® is the world’s largest home services franchisor of 27 brands and more than 4,300 franchises collectively serving 10 million+ customers in nine countries, focused on repairing, maintaining and enhancing homes and businesses. The company operates online platforms that connect consumers to service providers in their local communities that meet their rigorous standards as a franchisor across 18 service categories at http://Neighborly.com in the United States and http://Neighbourly.ca in Canada. More information about Neighborly/Neighbourly, and its franchise concepts, is available at https://www.neighborlybrands.com/. To learn about franchising opportunities with Neighborly®, click here.

Media contact:

Bob Spoerl

bob@bearicebox.com

(773) 453-2444