SYNCRONYS partners with HBI Solutions, adding population health and real-time predictive analytics to the health network

HBI Solutions delivers actionable information that helps healthcare organizations identify population, quality, and cost risks to improve patient health and lower costs.

We are very excited to partner with HBI to provide access to data analytics for SYNCRONYS HIE users” — Tom East, Ph.D, CEO of SYNCRONYS

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SYNCRONYS, the State of New Mexico’s designated Health Information Exchange (HIE), has selected HBI’s Spotlight Analytics Platform to deliver population health, predictive analytics, and quality measurement to its participant organizations. SYNCRONYS selected HBI as an analytic partner based on HBI’s success in delivering a wide range of analytic and predictive solutions to HIEs across the country.

Many healthcare organizations across New Mexico are connected to SYNCRONYS, including 6 managed care organizations/health plans, 3 health systems, 28 hospitals, over 100 ambulatory practices, 2 reference laboratories, and 2 diagnostic imaging facilities; representing clinical information on over 1 million New Mexicans.

HBI synthesizes this data to calibrate its predictive algorithms to predict future cost, utilization, readmissions, and disease in near real time. HBI will also provide quality measures to understand performance across providers and health plans and to identify individual-level care gaps. SYNCRONYS will offer these analytic solutions to its member organizations to support care management to reduce costs and improve outcomes for the populations they treat by proactively identifying patients at risk for serious health events.

“We are very excited to partner with HBI to provide access to data analytics for SYNCRONYS HIE users,” said Tom East, Ph.D., CEO of SYNCRONYS. “The combination of SYNCRONYS’ real-time, longitudinal health record with HBI’s population and predictive risk solutions provides our HIE users with important and timely insights to provide sustainable, high-value medical care to our patients".

“We’re thrilled to be working with SYNCRONYS to add the Spotlight platform to their mix of solutions in New Mexico,” said Eric Widen, CEO of HBI Solutions. “They’ve built a great data asset over the last several years, and we’ll help them turbocharge the value of this data with our population, predictive risk, and quality measurement solutions.”

About SYNCRONYS

SYNCRONYS is the State of New Mexico’s designated Health Information Exchange (HIE). SYNCRONYS provides access to the aggregated longitudinal clinical record, direct secure messaging, patient alerts and notifications, data analytics, and public health reporting options; and additional value-added features including high-value use cases and data analytics dashboards will be available for users. For more information, visit: https://www.syncronys.org/.

About HBI Solutions

HBI Solutions was founded in 2011 by a physician, a data scientist, and a healthcare IT business executive who shared a vision of improving health and reducing costs. HBI partners with healthcare organizations worldwide to deliver actionable information that helps providers reduce patient health risks, improve care quality, and lower the cost of care. The Spotlight Analytics Platform is a leading population health and predictive analytics solution that is grounded in data science, and the analytic approach and methods are prospectively tested, peer-reviewed, and published in leading scientific and medical journals. Visit HBI online at www.hbisolutions.com.