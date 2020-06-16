Molecular Profiling with Targeted Proteomics Can Personalize Therapy for Ovarian Cancer Patients

Quantifying tumor proteins is critical to identify both target and payload protein biomarkers for informed decision making

Quantification of protein biomarkers will provide critical information to the oncologist for better informed decisions to reduce the trial and error that can accompany cancer care” — Dr. Sheeno Thyparambil

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- mProbe Inc. announces it will participate in a poster presentation which summarizes results from an analysis on tumor protein expression on ovarian cancer samples run in its CAP/CLIA certified lab at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Virtual Annual Meeting II, taking place from June 22nd to the 24th.

Less than half of all ovarian cancer patients survive 5 years beyond its diagnosis. Current chemotherapy is not biomarker driven which can result in unnecessary toxicity and delayed treatment when the right therapy is not selected. In this analysis, researchers profiled several protein biomarkers which may be used to personalize treatment for these cancers.

mProbe Maryland Laboratories used OncoOmicsDx proprietary methods to quantify proteins expressed in 169 formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded (FFPE) ovarian cancer samples using high throughput mass spectrometry. Like most tumors, they found a wide variety of resistance and response markers in differing concentrations. The multiplexed proteomic panel of 72 protein biomarkers, found the samples expressed a range of markers for chemotherapies that are conventionally used to treat ovarian cancer as well as novel agents. Targeted proteomics also detected varying expression levels of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) receptors such as Trop2, MSLN, HER2 and NaPi2B and payload biomarkers Topo1 and TUBB3.

“It’s critical to get the most efficacious therapy to patients quickly,” said Dr. Sheeno Thyparambil, Senior Director of Research and Development at mProbe. “Quantification of protein biomarkers will provide critical information to the oncologist for better informed decisions to reduce the trial and error that can accompany cancer care. Precision medicine requires precision diagnostics and precision diagnostics requires a cellular view beyond the genome.”

Details of the methods, results and conclusions will be shared in a Virtual Poster Session. This poster presentation will be available to registrants for online viewing beginning June 22nd at 9:00 AM.

About mProbe

mProbe Inc. is a leading biotechnology company promoting human health and wellness by transforming the field of Precision Medicine, Precision Health, and Precision Healthcare Analytics. mProbe has developed a proprietary technology integrating artificial intelligence and multi-omic diagnostics to transform the disease prediction, prevention, and cure paradigm. For more information, please visit http://www.mprobe.com.

mProbe Maryland Laboratory is the only CAP‐accredited, CLIA‐certified laboratory with the unique and proprietary capability to solubilize tumor cell proteins from FFPE tissue for quantitation of oncology biomarkers by mass spectrometry analysis. For more information about mProbe precision oncology tests, please visit Precision Medicine on mProbe.com