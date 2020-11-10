HouseMaster® Home Inspections' Military Veteran Owner Hal Kunnen Celebrated, Shares Words of Wisdom

Honored as an exemplary veteran franchise owner, Kunnen shared with HouseMaster what it means to be a veteran and the importance of Veterans Day

MESA, ARIZONA, USA, November 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recognized for its commitment to those who served, HouseMaster — the original home inspection franchise — salutes veterans every day, but especially on this Veterans Day. Recognized by Entrepreneur Media as one of the Top Franchises for Veterans and by Franchise Business Review as a leading franchise for veterans, HouseMaster gives tribute to Air Force retiree Harold “Hal” Kunnen on this year’s Veterans Day.

“We’re so proud of what Hal has done for our country and so happy HouseMaster is the franchising business he decided to launch,” said Kathleen Kuhn, President and CEO of HouseMaster. “Our veterans have proven to be leaders within our system. They embrace our culture and inspire all of us in the HouseMaster family. Hal has an extraordinary story to tell and I’m pleased he chose to build memories with HouseMaster.”

Hal Kunnen spent 20 years in the United States Air Force as an officer and was stationed in Germany when the Berlin Wall fell. He retired to Arizona as a Major with his wife, who earned the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.

“We were both still in the Air Force when we researched our HouseMaster franchise. It was in 1997, and we knew it was a good fit for us, Kunnen said. “Home inspection was technical enough for my skills as an electrical avionics engineer, and my wife understood the business management side.”

The 6 years spent at the Ballistic Missile development and ballistic missile flight testing site was one of his most notable memories. There, he developed computer guidance systems for missiles carrying around 10 nuclear warheads from Vandenberg Air Force Base located in California “Each flight was months of excitement punctuated by 30 minutes of watching multiple reentry vehicles traveling at unheard-of speeds,” Kunnen recollected.

With 20 years in the armed forces and now 20 more years with HouseMaster, Kunnen is thankful for HouseMaster’s commitment to veterans. He said he looks forward to making many more new memories with his franchise in Arizona.

