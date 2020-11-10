STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

PROMOTION ANNOUNCEMENT – CRIMINAL DIVISION SUPPORT COMMANDER

DATE: November 10, 2020

FROM: Col. Matthew T. Birmingham, director

PROMOTION: Bureau of Criminal Investigation – Criminal Division Support Commander

Col. Matthew T. Birmingham, director of the Vermont State Police, is pleased to announce the following promotion:

Detective Sgt. Michael Studin with the Bureau of Criminal Investigation – Troop B East, to detective lieutenant with the Bureau of Criminal Investigation – Criminal Division Support Commander.

Lt. Studin has served the people of Vermont since 2003, when he began his career as a trooper assigned to the Rockingham Barracks. Since that time, his postings and duties have included trooper with the Traffic Safety Unit, detective trooper with the Special Investigations Unit, sergeant/patrol commander at the Rockingham and Westminster barracks, and commander of the Rutland Field Station.

In addition to those assignments, Lt. Studin has served on the Southern Vermont Drug Task Force, the Search and Rescue Team, the Crowd Control Team, as a member of the Consent Search Committee, and as a PACE instructor for the Vermont State Police and Vermont Police Academy in Pittsford, and as a Field Training Officer for VSP.

The Criminal Division Support Commander oversees the Vermont State Police’s anti-human-trafficking grant, the precious metal program, compliance checks conducted by the state police for the sex offender registry, evidence audits and training coordination for the Criminal Division, along with several additional administrative duties. The Support Commander works with commanders across the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Major Crime Unit.

Lt. Studin can be reached at Vermont State Police headquarters at 802-244-8727; the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600; or by email at michael.studin@vermont.gov. The effective date of the promotion is Nov. 8, 2020.

To find out more about the Criminal Division, visit https://vsp.vermont.gov/divisions/criminal.

- 30 -