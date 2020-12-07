Gospel Music Legend Percy Bady Premieres "Whole World" Lyric Video

Hope Anthology

UAMG/New Day/The Orchard (Sony) and Percy Bady Release The Lyric Video For "Whole World" Featured On The Hope Anthology Project

No matter where we are in the world, none of us are beyond God’s ability to save us! The song “Whole World” is a reminder of God’s never-ending, never failing love for us all.” — Dr. Percy Bady

NASHVILLE, TN, USA, December 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Hope Anthology Project Partners With The Gospel Music Association’s Disaster Relief Fund Aiming to Financially Aid Musicians, Stage Hands, and Crew That Were Affected by COVID-19Various Artists Includes: Fred Hammond, Jekalyn Carr, Lamar Campbell and Spirit of Praise, Jacky Clark-Chisholm ft. Mary J. Blige & Tia P., Marada Curtis, Titus Showers ft. Jermaine Dolly, Staci Brown, Marcus Cole, Trilogy, Lisa Wright, and Percy Bady Presents One Nation EngagedWith the year 2020 coming to a close, hope remains at the forefront. Emmy award winning, 7-time GRAMMY Award nominee, and 30 year entertainment veteran, Paul Wright III and his Nashville-based record label United Alliance Music Group (UAMG) and its affiliates New Day/Sony Music/The Orchard have created The Hope Anthology Project...a remarkable release backed by an amazing cause.A portion of the proceeds from this project will go to The GMA Foundation’s Disaster Assistance Fund, which provides help to those in the Christian/Gospel music community, onstage and behind the scenes. The purpose of the fund is to offer relief to those whose health and basic necessities have been dramatically affected by COVID-19.Featuring new songs composed for these challenging times, The Hope Anthology Project features songs from GRAMMYAward-winning, multi-platinum selling and Billboard Hot 100 charting recording artist Fred Hammond, 4-time GRAMMYnominated singer-songwriter Jekalyn Carr's, the legendary Jacky Clark-Chisholm of the Clark Sisters featuring R&B’s elite Mary J Blige and unique hip-hop talent Tia P. Other features include Billboard No.1 recording artists Maranda Curtis, Titus Showers featuring Jermaine Dolly, Staci Brown, Marcus Cole, sibling trio Trilogy, and singer-songwriter Lisa Wright.GRAMMYnominee and GMA Dove Award winning singer, composer, producer and arranger, Percy Bady completes the project with lead radio single, "Whole World,” which is currently top 50 on the Billboard Gospel Radio and Media Base charts. The single and recording was inspired by writer, actor and director, Tyler Perry. Perry challenged celebrities to sing their own version of “He’s Got The Whole World In His Hands” to encourage people during the pandemic.Bady States: “This was during a time when the world shut down...I mean being told to shelter in place...away from family, community, jobs, recreation. If it wasn’t an essential reason for being out, you were told to stay home. So, while being at home I thought it would be great to get involved, but then I thought about instead of a challenge how about if I can get my friends from across the globe to join me in singing “He’s Got The Whole World In His Hands,” which became “Whole World” inspired by the aforementioned. I wrote two verses to it and tried to give it the same unforgettable melody!”So you may ask, what do you get when you combine artists from across the globe? The answer is the international collective group, One Nation Engaged. Spanning countries from Switzerland, Armenia, France, Russia, Korea, Brazil, South Africa and various cities across the US, this collective adds a unique and special element to the track. Every aspect of the song, down to the mixing and mastering was performed in various homes around the world. No professional recording studios, no high end gear….just a desire to bring the “Whole World” together with this encouraging message in song.Adding to the excitement is the release of the "Whole World" lyric video. Just another way to connect with this incredible song. Click here to watch video. About United Alliance Music Group:United Alliance Music Group (UAMG) is a record label located in Nashville, TN. With over 25 years of experience, UAMG is the home and digital distributor through its Sony/Orchard distribution partnership and physical via New Day Distributors for many award-winning and celebrated established and emerging artists such as Jekalyn Carr, Titus Showers, Bryan Popin, CMT "Music City" cast star Jessica Mack, Joe Pace, Lamar Campbell , and many more. UAMG was launched with the desire to give indie and veteran artists the tools to succeed in the current musical landscape by empowering them with creativity, inspiration, and control.

Whole World (Video)