Lab Diamond Jewelry for Veterans Day

20% off a hand-picked selection of fine jewelry as a ‘thank you’ for those who have served.

STAMFORD, CONN, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Although there is truly never a way to fully thank the sacrifices our Veterans have made, Clean Origin — a leader in the lab created diamond industry — believes in offering their highest-ever discount to this selfless cohort.

Clean Origin, a digitally native eCommerce lab-grown diamond brand, holds military members near and dear, as both their COO and Director of Marketing are U.S. Military Veterans. This is why the company, which is not prone to offering discounts, knew they needed to offer their largest promotion to-date — 20% off a hand-selected collection of fine lab grown diamond jewelry — to our Veterans.

“Like many, our leadership team at Clean Origin is made up of individuals who have either served this country or who have (or had) a loved one in the armed forces. Though we do not normally offer coupons or discounts on our lab grown diamond engagement rings or fine jewelry, we knew we had to make an exception for our troops,” says Brandon Cook, Director of Marketing.

The stunning collection consists of jewelry classics, such as diamond studs, petite tennis bracelets, and solitaire pendants. You can access the full collection, here. Made 100% with lab created diamonds, these stunning essentials can be up to 40% less than equivalents made with mined diamonds.

In addition to this Veterans Day deal, Clean Origin also offers an ongoing discount to all military members — active, retired, or reserves. Using the ID.me program, all participants can receive $100 off any engagement ring purchase with a lab grown diamond center stone.

Clean Origin was founded in 2017 by Alexander Weindling and Ryan Bonifacino. With future generations top of mind, the company offers only 100% lab-grown diamond engagement rings and fine jewelry. In just over three years, they’ve become both a thought and industry leader in the lab-created diamond vertical.