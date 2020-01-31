Lab-Grown Diamonds for Valentine’s Day

How this new, ethically sourced trend is turning into a household familiarity.

STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the most romantic day of the year approaches, more and more couples are turning to lab-grown diamond gifts to share not only their love for each other but their love for the earth.

Clean Origin, a digitally native eCommerce lab-grown diamond brand, has been predicting the trend for quite some time. In fact, in a survey performed by the company last year, more than 50% of the 250 [millennial] participants responded yes when asked, “Would you consider a man-made diamond over a mined diamond for an anniversary, birthday, or holiday gift?”

“I joined the lab-created movement for a reason,” says Founder, Alexander Weindling. “The diamond industry has dark secrets and for a long time, mined diamonds were your only option for a traditional diamond engagement ring. That’s no longer the case with lab-grown diamonds. These stones combine the beauty of this fantastic gem with the peace of mind of ethical sourcing. Couples can have their [wedding] cake and eat it too.”

Engagement rings aren’t the only popular lab-grown jewelry. In fact, Clean Origin saw a huge increase in holiday diamond stud sales year over year.

“We offer two types of diamond studs: 3 prong and 4 prong,” says Director of Marketing, Brandon Cook. “They’re the epitome of a perfect gift and we saw the results of that this past holiday season. Our earring sales grew at least 100% year over year compared to 2018.”

With a price tag that can be up to 40% less than mined diamonds, this statistic shouldn’t come as quite a surprise. In addition to being atomically and visually identical to mined diamonds, couples can either save or upgrade their diamond in terms of size or quality. It’s a sparkly win-win.

Clean Origin was founded in 2017 by Alexander Weindling and Ryan Bonifacino. With future generation(s) top of mind, the company offers only lab-grown diamond engagement rings and fashion jewelry. In just over two years, they’ve become both a thought and industry leader in the lab-created diamond vertical.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.