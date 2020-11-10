» News » 2020 » Missouri State Museum hosts opening ceremony for M...

Missouri State Museum hosts opening ceremony for Missouri Trailblazers and Missouri Bicentennial Timeline exhibits Nov. 20

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, NOV. 10, 2020 – Missouri State Museum staff invites the public to attend an opening ceremony for the Missouri Trailblazers and the Missouri Bicentennial Timeline exhibits at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20.

The Missouri State Museum launches its commemoration of the Missouri Bicentennial with the official opening of two new exhibits: Missouri Trailblazers and the Missouri Bicentennial Timeline. Both exhibits span the state's prehistory and history, exploring ways the state's people and institutions have impacted our culture through major events, leadership, innovation and more.

The opening ceremony begins at 2 p.m. in the rotunda of the Missouri State Capitol, followed by a ribbon cutting at the entrance of the new exhibit in the museum's History Hall. Museum staff will be available to answer questions and show visitors through the new exhibits.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others amid ongoing public health concerns. Face coverings are encouraged when social-distancing measures are difficult to maintain, and may be required by local orders.

For more information about the exhibit or exhibit opening, please contact the Missouri State Museum at 573-751-2854.

The Missouri State Museum is located on the first floor of the Missouri State Capitol.

For more information on Missouri state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

###