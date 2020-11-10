Concrete Repairs Set for this Weekend on Route 581 EB in Cumberland County

Ramp from Route 641 to Route 581 EB will be detoured

Harrisburg, PA – A PennDOT contractor is scheduled to perform emergency concrete pavement repairs this weekend on eastbound Route 581 in Cumberland County. Repairs will be made at three locations from the Carlisle Pike (Route 11) Interchange in Hampden Township to just east of the Route 15 (Camp Hill/Gettysburg) Interchange in Camp Hill Borough.

Work will begin at 6 PM Friday, November 13, and will be completed no later than 6 AM Monday, November 16. A lane restriction will be in place within the work limits of eastbound Route 581 while this work is performed.

The ramp from Route 641 to eastbound Route 581 also will be closed due to the close proximity of one of the work areas to the ramp. A detour will be in place using Route 641 east to Route 15 south, to Route 581. Hempt Brothers, Inc., of Camp Hill, PA, is the prime contractor on this $279,660 project.

Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to slow down when approaching and traveling through work zones for their safety as well as for the safety of the road crews.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year, those made possible by or accelerated by the state transportation funding plan (Act 89), or those on the department’s Four and Twelve Year Plans, visit www.projects.penndot.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018