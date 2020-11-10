McKeesport-Duquesne Bridge Ramp to Northbound Route 148 Closure Begins Wednesday in McKeesport

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a ramp closure on the McKeesport-Duquesne Bridge in the City of McKeesport, Allegheny County will begin Wednesday, November 11 weather permitting.

The ramp that carries traffic from the McKeesport-Duquesne Bridge to northbound Route 148 will close to motorists from 7 a.m. Wednesday morning continuously through Friday afternoon, November 27. Crews will conduct joint and concrete repair work. The ramp will close to all traffic.

Posted Detour

From the McKeesport-Duquesne Bridge, take the ramp to East Pittsburgh

Continue straight onto Bowman Avenue

Bowman Avenue becomes East Pittsburgh McKeesport Boulevard (Route 2037)

Turn right onto Navy-Marine Corps Way (Route 2068)

Turn right onto Route 30 (Lincoln Highway)

Turn right onto Route 148 (Fifth Avenue)

End detour

Crews from Michael Facchiano Contracting will conduct the work.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #