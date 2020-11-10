Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
McKeesport-Duquesne Bridge Ramp to Northbound Route 148 Closure Begins Wednesday in McKeesport

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a ramp closure on the McKeesport-Duquesne Bridge in the City of McKeesport, Allegheny County will begin Wednesday, November 11 weather permitting.

The ramp that carries traffic from the McKeesport-Duquesne Bridge to northbound Route 148 will close to motorists from 7 a.m. Wednesday morning continuously through Friday afternoon, November 27. Crews will conduct joint and concrete repair work. The ramp will close to all traffic. 

Posted Detour

  • From the McKeesport-Duquesne Bridge, take the ramp to East Pittsburgh

  • Continue straight onto Bowman Avenue

  • Bowman Avenue becomes East Pittsburgh McKeesport Boulevard (Route 2037)

  • Turn right onto Navy-Marine Corps Way (Route 2068)

  • Turn right onto Route 30 (Lincoln Highway)

  • Turn right onto Route 148 (Fifth Avenue)

  • End detour

Crews from Michael Facchiano Contracting will conduct the work.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

