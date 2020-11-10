Salt Point Turnpike Bridge in Dutchess County Complete

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced the completion of the $3.2 million project to replace the Salt Point Turnpike Bridge over Wappinger Creek in the Town of Pleasant Valley, Dutchess County. The bridge - which also included the replacement of an adjacent culvert, enhanced safety and improved mobility along a key roadway (also known as State Route 115) - is used by motorists traveling between the Taconic State Parkway and the City of Poughkeepsie. The new bridge has a wider span than the previous structure as well as a new culvert to help improve water flow through the area, promoting the health of the waterway. At almost 42 miles, Wappinger Creek is the longest creek with the largest watershed in Dutchess County.

"It's no secret how important strong infrastructure is to the overall health of a community, and as we continue to modernize roads and bridges for the 21st century, it is critical we continue to ensure projects support safety, the economy and the environment alike," Governor Cuomo said. "Not only will this new bridge create a safer roadway for motorists and businesses, but its design will enable the Wappinger Creek to flow more freely, promoting the health of the waterway."

DOT Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, "Under Governor Cuomo's leadership, New York State is making important investments to create a sustainable, 21st Century transportation infrastructure that meets the needs of our local communities and benefits New Yorkers for generations to come. This project improves travel conditions for motorists across the region and promotes the health and resiliency of an important waterway and its surrounding ecosystem. This is truly an example of building back better."

The new bridge features metalized steel girders with a cast-in-place bridge deck. The new structure is wider than the previous span, with the addition of two 4-foot shoulders. New lighting and decorative, aesthetic barriers were also added.

As part of the $3.2 million project, which began in the spring of 2019, the nearby Hibernia Road intersection with Salt Point Turnpike was also re-configured to create a traditional "T" intersection to improve sight distance and enhance safety for motorists.

Senator Susan Serino said, "Improving our local infrastructure has long been one of my top priorities and it takes committed partners at every level. This project will go a long way to improve safety and prevent flooding and our community is grateful to the state for its partnership in making the new bridge a reality."

Assembly Member Didi Barrett said, "I am pleased to see the completion of the new Salt Point Turnpike Bridge. The wider lanes on this commuter route will increase driver safety and the newly-installed culvert will act as a safeguard for Wappingers Creek. I want to thank the Governor and the Department of Transportation for these improvements which will benefit the creek, the community and the drivers on this especially picturesque rural roadway."

Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual's driver license.

For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app.

Follow New York State DOT on Twitter: @NYSDOT and @NYSDOTHV. Find NYSDOT on Facebook at facebook.com/NYSDOT.