PLNT BURGER’S 7TH STORE OPENING IN WHOLE FOODS, VEGAN CERTIFIED BY BEVEG

Celebrity Chef Spike Mendelslohn Co-Founder of PLNT Burger

In celebration of its seventh store opening inside Whole Foods PLNT Burger, hosted a socially distanced event for media and community members.

Among PLNT Burger’s core values is our desire to democratize plant-based food by offering delicious burgers as an entry point into eating plants”
— Celebrity Chef Spike Mendelsohn.
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In celebration of its seventh store opening inside Whole Foods Market in Old Town, Alexandria (1700 Duke, Alexandria, VA 22314), and the successful launch of Tracye McQuirter’s 10,000 Black Vegan Women Program, PLNT Burger, a plant-based restaurant concept co-founded by Celebrity Chef Spike Mendelslohn, hosted a socially distanced event for media and community members.

Guests received a complimentary dinner at the new store and then headed to African Heritage Park in Old Town, Alexandria, for a live panel discussion. Among Thursday’s guests was Tracye McQuirter, MPH, who launched the 10,000 Black Vegan Movement with the mission of changing the health paradigm of black women all over the world. In honor of the launch, PLNT Burger partnered with McQuirter on a new O’Tasty option: the Tracye O’Tasty made of PLNT Burger’s chocolate oat-milk based soft serve combined with a special recipe created by McQuirter herself.

“Among PLNT Burger’s core values is our desire to democratize plant-based food by offering delicious burgers as an entry point into eating plants,” said PLNT Burger’s Co-Founder and Culinary Director Celebrity Chef Spike Mendelsohn.

“We are thrilled to be opening each new store with purpose and intention, and to celebrate Tracye and her 10,000 Black Vegan Women’s program.”

“I’m so excited about this collaboration,” said Tracye McQuirter, MPH. “PLNT Burger’s mission to help us ‘eat the change we wish to see in the world’ is something I also feel strongly about. I believe we have the power to take back control of our health, save the planet, and help the animals by choosing plant-based foods every day.”

BurgerThough PLNT Burger continues to grow and expand, this does not come without the proper precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Chef Spike Mendelsohn and his team have implemented the following precautions to ensure the utmost safety of their workers and customers:

- Only offering food for contact-free pick-up at PLNT Burger, or for delivery via its new APP
- Disinfecting the counter and workspaces and switching gloves every half hour.
- Requiring staff to wear masks at all times to protect them and customers.
- Temporarily removing the ice cream cone option.
- Pre-packaging drinks and sauces for individual use.

PLNT Burger will also remain open for walk-in customers to order at the counter for takeaway while maintaining safety as a first priority and adhering to social distancing guidelines.

COVID contamination isn’t the only thing PLNT Burger has taken precautions against. PLNT Burger believes in clean eating and clean kitchens, with no cross-contamination, and in keeping with this sentiment, PLNT Burger has recently certified vegan as a business establishment with BeVeg, the world’s only accredited vegan certification firm. For more information about PLNT Burger, please visit www.plntburger.com.

About PLNT Burger: PLNT Burger is a fast-casual restaurant concept dedicated to crafting and redefining some of America’s favorite foods. With a focus on juicy, indulgent burgers, soft-serve, savory snacks, and seasonal salads, our mission is to give people the ability to eat the change with delicious foods they love and crave. PLNT Burger offerings are free of any animal products, without compromising flavor or experience.

Carissa Kranz
BeVeg International
+1 202-996-7999
PLNT Buger @Laws that Matter with Carissa Kranz, Esq.

About

BeVeg, is a law firm for global vegan certification. The BeVeg vegan trademark is currently in use on every continent except Antarctica. BeVeg is on a mission to globally and legally standardize vegan claims. The firm raises the standard for consumer transparency by redefining truth in labeling laws. BeVeg licenses use of its vegan symbol to companies and products that follow ethical vegan business practices. If you see the BeVeg vegan logo trademark, you can trust that product did not partake in the exploitation of animals. Food safety and planetary sustainability require sanitary products and conditions uncontaminated by animals. BeVeg was founded by Carissa Kranz, an awarded Super Lawyer and vegan from birth.

